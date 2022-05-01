The chairman, African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chief Ralf Nwosu, has said politicians who governed Abia State are now billionaires while the people are living in object poverty.

Nwosu stated this when a delegation from Abia State stormed the ADC national headquarters and purchased gubernatorial form for the Bishop of Methodist Diocese of Umuahia, Sunday Onuoha, to contest the 2023 election.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that N12 million was paid to ADC for the nomination and expression of interest forms for Bishop Sunday Onuoha whose membership card was issued to him after the purchase of the forms.

But decrying the abismal development taking place in Abia State, Nwosu said politicians have reduced God’s own state to nothing, expressing optimism that the state would reclaim its place when Bishop Sunday Onuoha moves to the Government House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwosu, who while speaking was interrupted by frequent power supply failure, took a jibe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“They are paying N100 million for presidential forms but we don’t have light. APC said within six month they will restore power supply. But see where we are today.

“But for a Bishop to say that he is contesting the 2023 gubernatorial election under ADC, the rescue journey for Nigeria has started in Abia.

“We will support you because God is beginning with God’s own state to deliver Nigeria. Some people will say they are this, they are that but since 1999, they have reduced Abia to a laughing stock. The people that rule Abia are billionaires today but the people of the state are poor,” Nwosu said.

Nwosu who said Aba is a business hub that has not been developed, added that governors will collect revenue and pocket it.

“No development in the market but they sent consultants to collect revenue. All the governors that rule Abia, we know who they were but they are now billionaires. Enough is enough. That is why God has mandated his Lordship, Bishop Sunday Onuoha to go into the Government House.

“Abia people are blessed. I want to call on almighty God who asked his son to go forth to rescue Abia, we will ensure that all the processes that will make him emerge are transparent. We will ensure that INEC does not truncate the will of the people,” Nwosu added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving the forms on behalf of Bishop Sunday Onuoha, one of the delegates from Abia State, Chief Precious Agwu, said the people were yearning for real change and they have seen Bishop Onuoha as the man that can rescue them.