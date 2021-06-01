On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn into office after three previous failed attempts at the presidency. The President based his administration’s policies on three planks – fighting corruption, insecurity and reviving the economy.

Similarly, the president won his re-election bid in 2019 and also promised to sustain the momentum of his three cardinal campaign promises.

Political pundits have divergent views on the achievements of the Buhari administration in the last six years based on the president’s three campaign promises.

Pointedly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) and critics alike have scored the administration low in the areas of security and the economy.

However, despite all the economic hardship faced by the citizens, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said from infrastructure, to finance, education, healthcare, sports, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud.

“That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism,” he said.

“Some people claim: we don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it. Well, here it is. A Fact Sheet, a report card on the Buhari administration, just a bit of the successes, as the milestone of six years is attained.

“As it is said, the past is but a story told. The future may yet be written in gold. When the administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of skeptics. Facts are undeniable, and always remain so. They are stubborn things.”

Fight against insecurity

No doubt, insecurity is ravaging almost every region in the country. Bandits, insurgents and secessionists are making the country ungovernable at the moment. Daily Nigerians are inundated with stories of killings and abductions.

However the presidency has said the administration has taken a lot of steps to improve the security situation it met on ground in 2015.

Adesina said the Nigerian Air Force has acquired 26 brand new aircraft since President Buhari assumed office in 2015, and is expecting another 12 (the twelve Super Tucano currently on order from the United States Government, due for delivery starting July 2021). The NAF is also locally re-activating several previously unserviceable planes.

In line with the President’s directive, he said the Nigerian Navy has established a Naval Base Lake Chad in Baga, Borno State, as well as deployed 14 Naval Security Stations along the nation’s coastline in areas prone to criminal activity.

Economy And COVID-19 Response

Sadly in six years Nigeria slipped into recession twice. The last recession was triggered by the Covid -19 pandemic and the crash of crude oil price in the international market .

However, the administration’s response to the pandemic helped the country exit the recession in record time.

Recall that the President in March 2020 set up an Economic Sustainability Committee chaired by Vice President Osinbajo, to develop a comprehensive economic plan to respond to the disruptions and dislocations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ESC produced an Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) that is being implemented and has been credited with helping Nigeria exit the Covid-induced recession faster than expected.

The President in March 2020 set up a Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to coordinate Nigeria’s multi-sectoral inter-governmental approach to COVID-19. The PTF has since April 2021 transitioned into a Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19.

In 2020, the president approved the following: Establishment of a N500billion COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund, for the upgrading of health facilities nationwide, finance a national special public works programme, as well as any other interventions that may be approved in the future.

He launched the Export Expansion Facility Programme to ameliorate the impact of the pandemic on exporting businesses; released special intervention grants of 10 billion Naira and five billion Naira to the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) respectively, to facilitate the Covid-19 Response.

He also approved a three-month repayment moratorium for all Social Investment Programme microcredit loans (TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni), with immediate effect; a three-month moratorium for all Federal Government funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export Import Bank.

He also gave presidential approval for Expansion of the National Social Register (the official database for implementation of the Conditional Cash Transfer programme) by one million additional households.

Fighting Corruption

One of Buhari’s strong points is his strong aversion to corruption. But how well has he fared so far?

On August 7, 2015, President Buhari issued a directive to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to close their accounts with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and transfer their balances to the Central Bank of Nigeria on or before 15th September 2015.

The TSA system was launched in 2012, but failed to gain traction until President Buhari’s executive order in August 2015. The TSA system has now been implemented in more than 90 percent of all Federal MDAs.

This decision to fully operationalise the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system—a public accounting system that enables the Government to manage its finances (revenues and payments) using a single/unified account, or series of linked accounts domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria — has resulted in the consolidation of more than 17,000 bank accounts previously spread across DMBs in the country, and in savings of an average of N4 billion monthly in banking charges.

In spite of great opposition, the Buhari administration expanded IPPIS coverage to the Armed Forces, as well as federal universities and other academic institutions.

Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has helped anti-corruption agencies devise clearer strategies for obtaining forfeiture of assets suspected to have been acquired fraudulently, mainly from state coffers, before prosecuting suspected culprits.

Part of this work involved reviewing existing Laws (like the Money Laundering Act, 2004, the EFCC Act, 2004 and the ICPC Act, 2000), to identify and highlight sections directly conferring powers of forfeiture on Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies. This advocacy has led to a significant increase in the use of Non-Conviction Based Asset Forfeiture Mechanisms by anti-corruption agencies

“ICPC scrutiny of practices, systems and procedures of MDAs’ personnel cost from 2019 to 2020, yielded 189 billion Naira in recoveries from inflated personnel budgets.

“In 2019 alone ICPC also recovered 32 billion Naira worth of Land, Buildings and Vehicles.

“ICPC’s audit of Constituency Projects covering 2015 to 2018 helped recover 2 billion Naira of diverted funds and assets.”

The federal government has also ensured the deployment of BVN system to serve as the verification basis for payments to beneficiaries and vendors in the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), the N-Power Scheme and the Homegrown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP).

Reacting however, executive director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre – (RULAAC) Okechukwu Nwanguma said the government could do better in the fight against corruption and insecurity.

He worried about the perception that the administration is protecting perceived corrupt personalities in government.