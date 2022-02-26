The School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) will hold an Information Session Webinar to kickstart the admission process for the Class of 2023.

In a statement on Wednesday by SPPG spokesperson, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, he stated that the webinar would be on February 26, 2022 at 11:00am and March 26, 2022 at 5:00pm.

“Do you want to know more? Are you interested in learning from the best academics, experts and practitioners? Are you interested in running for public office? Then join us at the SPPG Admissions Information Session which will hold online. Come and join us as we raise new leaders to build a greater Nigeria!,” the school stated.

An unconventional school, SPPG is designed to attract, develop and produce a new generation of political leaders, targeting to train over 5,000 disruptive leaders in five years.

“We are proud to say that our pioneer class of 159 students graduated on January 29, 2022 after eight months of classes. The event was historical and marked a major milestone for SPPG,” it added.

According to SPPG, five members of the pioneer class are part of the Anambra State Transition Committee and some others have declared their interest to run for political offices in 2023.

“One of our current students is going for the highest office in the country. Many others are interested in running in various capacities in the 2023 elections,” SPPG noted.

The institution also stated that its Class of 2022, which started in November 2021, is made up of 158 exceptional students.

“Our faculty is made up of over 90 accomplished professionals from different parts of the world that teach analytically and empirically relevant courses to solve Africa’s complex development problems. Collectively, our stellar faculty works tirelessly to ensure that our students get world-class knowledge,” SPPG added.