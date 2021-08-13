A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has said politics is too important to be left for politicians alone, saying non-partisan actors must be actively involved in politics.

This is even as he said elder statesmen including Nigerian’s living former heads of state and government, as well as clerics, traditional rulers, civil society, and professional bodies must now begin to play a more robust role in leadership selection in Nigeria.

Moghalu who said this yesterday in Anambra State at the 10th Emeka Anyaoku Lecture (2021) while delivering a lecture on the topic: “Leadership and the Challenge of Development in Nigeria” said they could do this through public statements, endorsements, or quiet recommendations.

He said every country must fashion its democracy to its unique environment.

He gave a recent positive example of the potential role of elder statesmen in the recent intervention by former military President, Gen Ibrahim Babangida on the profile of a potential future president of Nigeria in a media interview to mark his 80th birthday.

Moghalu said the nation needs to focus on the political education of citizens to know what they should be looking for in order to make informed voting decisions.