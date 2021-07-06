As the race for 2023 begins to crystallise, the posturing of political parties in light of how they have served in key areas would pan into view. However a key sector in the political metrics of the country that seems to get drowned in the discussion is provision of infrastructure.

Although road construction and other infrastructure are mentioned during campaigns, they have largely not gotten the prime of place in the priority of discussion.

In a polity driven more by the polemics of base sentiments rather than salient issues of governance, the need for a redirection of the narrative on political discussion cannot be more emphasized.

This call, according to pundits like Ibekwe Erondu, a social commentator, is needed at “This point of our political trajectory to shape the quality of the political narrative.”

He argued on the need to elevate the quality of political engagements to inculcate “infrastructural tangibles and real issues beyond the divisive talks of ethnic and religious sentiments.”

He added, “What contributes to the development of countries is the investment they make in infrastructure, especially roads. It is no doubt that Nigeria over the years has not done well in that regard.”

Indeed, that Nigerian roads have suffered decades of poor attention and neglect is not in doubt. For many pundits, the road infrastructure deficit remains a major concern for the country.

In light of the challenge, President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the inclusion of 14 new roads projects into the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, (RITCS) programme.

This is following the receipt of 14 additional requests for eligible roads projects which increase the roads from 19 to 33 with a length of 769.16km to 1,564.95km.

Similarly, he has equally directed the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to notify the relevant corporate sponsors of his approval; update the extant list of approved eligible road projects, and execute appropriate memoranda of understanding with the relevant corporate sponsors to document the terms and conditions of their participation in the RITCS programme.

Mr. President also directed Mrs. Ahmed to update the 2019-2021 status report to reflect Mr. President’s aforementioned approvals and directives with a view to presenting this revised report within an abridged timeframe to Mr. President at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as well as the state governors and his Excellency, the Vice President at the National Economic Council.

It could be recalled that in 2019, following Mr. President’s approval of 19 eligible roads projects, totalling 794.40km in the pilot phase of the scheme in 11 states across the six geo-political zones, two of the approved sponsors commenced construction on the three roads, specifically Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) who undertook the re-construction of Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki-Ojata Road in Lagos State (34km), re-construction of Obajana-kabba road in Kogi State; while Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) undertook the construction of Bodo-Bonny road and bridges across Opobo channel in Rivers State.

Since January, 2021, the RITCS programme has attracted over N78,216,093,637.34 of private sector capital investments in critical road and bridge infrastructure and created 1,379 direct and 2977 indirect jobs.

The details of the corporate sponsors, project names and locations and the length of the 14 additional roads project as approved by President Buhari are as follows: Dangote Industries Limited is to engage in construction deep seaport access road through Epe to Sagamu-Benin Expressway; construction of Kaaba -Ekiti Boundary Road in Kogi/Ekiti States; re-construction of Ohalia Arochukwu road in Abia/Akwa Ibom States; and re-construction of Enugu -Onitsha Expressway Road, Enugu/Anambra States. All these total 271.72km.

BUA Group is to construct Bode Saadu road and bridges; Kosubosu in kwara State; Lafiagi road and bridge, bachita Kwara State; Eyenkorin road and bridge, Offa in Kwara/Osun States, and Bukuro Road and Bridges, Okuta in Kwara linking to Benin Republic/Osun States.

All these total 294km. Access Bank Plc is to construct Oniru axis road of Victoria-Island Lekki traffic circulation (5km) while GZI Industries Ltd. is to re-construction of Umueme Village Road, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State (3.7km).

The Mainstream Energy Solutions Ltd. is to construction of Malando- Garin Baka Baka-Ngaskl-Wara road, in Niger/Kebbi State; engage in construction of Sabon Gari Yuni- Shagwa-Auna Road in Niger State (45.42km); and rehabilitation of Mokwa-Nasarawa Road in Niger State. All these total 207.87km.

Transcorp Group is to construct Oyigbo-Izuoma-Mirinwayi-Oklama- Afam Road in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State (13.5km); while MTN Nigeria Telecommunications Ltd is to construction of Enugu-Onitsha Expressway Road (110km).

Recall that on infrastructure financing, the government had provided N802.82 billion as new domestic borrowing to part-finance the deficit in the 2019 Appropriation Act, which were mainly deployed to capital projects, ranging from roads, bridges, etc. It deployed the bulk of the proceeds of the N100 billion each Sukuk raised in 2018 and 2019 and N162billion for 2020 towards the rehabilitation and repairs of several road projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Considering road infrastructure development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS), the federal government developed the RITCS which was signed via an Executive Order no7 by Mr. President to utilise tax expenditures, refundable by way of tax credits, to finance the construction of critical roads infrastructure through a public private partnership (PPP) mechanism.

Under this scheme, the pilot was being led by the following corporate organisations: Dangote Industries Ltd; Lafarge Africa Plc; and Unilever Nigeria Plc. The investors were meant to invest in 19 eligible road projects, totalling 794.4km which have been prioritised in 11 States across each of the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.​

However, expectations are high with regards to these projects as their execution would shore up not just the political capital of the administration and the party but help boost the economic activities and overall governance in the polity.