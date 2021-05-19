No doubt, Nigeria is hanging on a precipice and urgent steps need to be taken to reverse the ugly trend.

Insurgents, bandits and kidnappers are holding the country by the jugular as the country is gradually slipping into a Hobbesian State of nature where life is short, nasty and brutish.

Last week, 17 southern states governors met in Delta State and came up with some far reaching resolutions on the state of the polity. They banned open grazing in the southern region to stem the incessant herder-farmer clashes, demanded a restructuring of the country for more effective governance, asked for the establishment of state police and the review of the revenue allocation formula.

The southern governors also called for the convening of a national dialogue to arrest concerns of non-inclusion in the polity. The governors, comprising those of the South South, South East and South West geopolitical zones, further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians to restore the confidence of the people.

However, the resolutions of the southern governors have continued to generate reactions in the polity.

Pointedly, some northern groups have frowned at some of the decisions of the southern governors specifically on the plans to ban open grazing in the region.

Also, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has declared that the North would not be part of any national dialogue that may emerge now or in the future.

It is pertinent to note that northern governors also meet regularly to deliberate on issues bothering the region and the state of the polity .

ADVERTISEMENT

However, former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the Nigeria Governors Forum remains the best platform to discuss issues affecting Nigeria.

The former president, who made the observation in Benin on Sunday while addressing journalists, said the antagonism among the governors was uncalled for.

Jonathan stressed that the coming together of all the governors in a round table to discuss and proffer solutions to issues affecting Nigeria would help the president.

“Governors themselves should continue to meet, I don’t really love a situation where the Northern governors will meet then the Southern governors will cry foul.

“Then the Southern governors will meet then the Northern governors will cry foul, that will not help our country.

“The governors through the governors forum should meet, they are the people who run this country, the President is just one person in Abuja.

“The states, especially in a country where the local governments are very weak, it’s the states that people fall back to.

“So if the governors of the states meet and dialogue, interrogate things that are good for this country, then we will move forward.

“I don’t really enjoy the antagonism between governors, they should come together and discuss.

“If there are issues that are affecting one or two states, I think the governors should see how they can collectively come up with a way to address those issues,” he added.

Similarly, a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, advised governors to convene a national unity summit “to iron out the thorny issues” affecting the country.

He said the governors should stop waiting for the federal government to act, while urging them to work together irrespective of tribe, religion, or political affiliations.

In a statement on Sunday, the former vice president said national issues cannot be solved if everyone has a “regional mindset”.

“The truth is that if at a national level, we address these unNigerian tendencies immediately and dispassionately, we would not have Nigerians congregating at a regional or sub-regional level to address these issues,” he said.

“Governors representing some states have met. And I completely understand the necessity of their meeting and the wisdom of their decisions. But no matter how much you try to clap with one hand, the vibrations will not be the same as when you clap with two hands.

“These problems were created by those with a regional mindset, and will not be solved by those with a similar mindset.

“For too long, we have erroneously thought that the power to make effective changes lies at Aso Rock. But without the states, nobody can get to Aso Rock. That is why for anyone to emerge as president of Nigeria, he or she must secure enough votes in two-thirds of the states that make up the Nigerian federation.

“Let us apply this wisdom to our present challenges. I call on Nigerian governors to stop waiting on Abuja to make changes, and instead convene a national unity summit of all Nigerian governors to iron out the thorny issues affecting the destiny of our nation until they figure out a way to resolve them.

“Forget about your party. Forget about your tribe. Respect your religion and allow it to bring out the better part of you. Meet together. Talk together. Come up with the solutions to all our collective challenges.

Jonathan and Abubakar raised some salient points about the role of the governors forum in the growth and development of the country.

It is instructive to note that the Nigeria governors forum is the strongest political bloc in the country. Since the formation of the governor’s forum, as a bloc they have at strategic times influenced the nature and course of policies at the national level.

Although they have had intense battles with the presidency on sensitive issues, the center has been cautious in engaging them as a bloc, largely because of the influence they wield in states.

No doubt, the calls for national dialogue have grown louder in recent weeks as insecurity bites harder.

Some political pundits agree with the observations of the former president that the governors forum is best positioned to tackle issues confronting the polity.

The likes of Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka and Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, have at separate fora tasked the governors to take advantage of whatever powers they have as provided in the constitution and not wait on the president any longer.

However, the challenge now is whether the forum can retain their non-partisan and non-regional postures in tackling national issues.

The governors forum in most cases is devoid of partisanship in either regional or party politics and speaks mostly with one voice.

Besides, the governors forum taking a stand on an issue gains more traction than regional or party governors resolutions.

It is pertinent to note that the governors had persistently called for state police and the review of the revenue allocation formula.

Even Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had endorsed the creation of state police, saying it would help tighten the security situation across the country.

Also in most cases, governors are already funding the police in their respective states.

With these calls, it is expected that the governors forum will pick up the challenge to chart a new course in national discourse in the country.