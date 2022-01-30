The management of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede in Imo State has banned students from driving cars within the school.

The directive was announced in a circular signed by B .O Dara, for the registrar.

It said: “Management at its emergency meeting deliberated on the use of vehicles by students and their flamboyant display of wealth on campus. After thorough deliberation, management therefore directed that students are hereby banned from driving their vehicles into the campus.”

It said that only staff were allowed to drive into the campus even as the staff are to be identified by presentation of their identity cards.

The school management advised staffers whose identity cards were misplaced to obtain a letter of identification from the registrar. The letter must bear the staff’s passport photograph.

By the circular, all Nekede Polytechnic students are expected to bear their identity cards while within the school premises.

Sources told LEADERSHIP Sunday that students had begun competition among themselves over who has bigger cars.

