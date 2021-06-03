The Governing Council of the 35 Federal Polytechnic in the country have concluded plans to meet with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to resolve the ongoing nationwide strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

The new Chairman Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, who made this known to newsmen said his colleagues were worried by the industrial action which has shut down academic activities at all the institutions across the country.

Oyedepo said the situation became worrisome coming at a time technical education was becoming the topical issue of national interest, being part of the policy strategies being mapped out to check the soaring unemployment in the system.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, in his palace.

Oyedepo said the protracted strike by ASUP was disrupting the system and causing serious friction in the country’s technical education.

According to him, “The nation has 35 federal Polytechnics and all the Chairmen and members of the Council in these institutions are worried. We are concerned, because it is disrupting the system.

“The students are no longer allowed to be on campus as a result of this. We are going to take some concrete steps to resolve the issue with the FG.

“Now that the councils are constituted, we will interface with the Minister of Education , so that the problem can be solved. How can we be in schools when students are not on campus?”.

On the encroachment of the institution lands, he said “Council was reliably informed that the Over 400 hectares of land belonging to the Polytechnic have been and are still being encroached, leaving the Polytechnic community porous and vulnerable to attacks.