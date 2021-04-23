ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has vowed to sustain its ongoing strike action until the unresolved details in the offer presented to it in earlier meetings are sorted out.

The union was scheduled to meet with the minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, April 15, but the meeting was aborted.

President of ASUP, Anderson U. Ezeibe, said the meeting had now been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 27, 2021 on a tentative basis.

He disclosed that the union had attended two out of three scheduled meetings with the government since the declaration of the strike action.

It also included the conclusion of ongoing moves to ensure the recall of victimized officers of the Union; The constitution of an Interministerial Committee to resolve all contending issues against the release of CONTISS 15 migration arrears for the lower cadre; The involvement of the Federal Ministry of Education in resolving issues around the implementation of IPPIS in the sector.

He however, said “Following the consideration of the offers as presented, the NEC of our Union resolved to sustain the strike action until the unresolved details in the offer are sorted out in the meeting(s) expected in the coming days”