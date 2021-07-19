By Patience Ivie Ihejirika, Abuja

Governors across the country have identified lack of access to education, healthcare, basic amenities and food as tools that promote insecurity, as they brainstormed on ways to address the menace in their respective states.

Governors, who convened at the second Shinkafi Security and Intelligence Summit, organised by the Umaru Shinkafi Legacy Foundation, in Abuja, said Direct Foreign Investments (DFI) have tumbled over the past few months due to insecurity in the country.

This is as the governors advocated for the enactment of harmonized kidnapping laws in the country with stiffer penalties for kidnap related offences and enhancement of the capabilities and capacities of law enforcement agencies towards maintaining well motivated and equipped security forces to tackle the menace.

The second Shinkafi Intelligence and Security Summit was held on 13th July 2021, with the Theme: Socio-Economic Implications of Kidnapping and Banditry in Nigeria.

The Borno State governor, Prof Umara Zulum, hinted that inequality between elites and poor people are contributory factors that heighten insecurity, adding that food insecurity is the worst form of insecurity.

Speaking on what his government is doing to reduce insecurity in his state, Zulum said before he became the governor of Borno state, the administration of Kashim Shettima which he served as commissioner, had constructed houses for the widows and established schools within the housing estate so that the children of the widows could go to school.

In her votes of thanks, the First Lady of Kebbi State and the first daughter of the late Marafa, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, described her father as a mentor, a father and a grandfather to many. She added that the five years that he had been gone had been trying both as a family and as a nation, adding that many, including herself, resort to lessons and words he left.

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma called on the entire security system to reflect on how late Umaru Shinkafi would have handled the insecurity that is ravaging the country.

On banditry and kidnapping, the governor of Zamfara State, Dr Bello Matawalle, said the government of Zamfara has employed several strategies that included amnesty.