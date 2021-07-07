Self-made social media influencer, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, alias Swag Omoluabi, has described as a lame excuse, the usual explanation given by those who claim that their failure in life is because of their poor background. Using himself as an example, he avowed that poor background should be a tonic for people to excel and achieve extraordinary success.

Swag said: “I grew up in a Lagos ghetto called Badia, where you had, back then and even till now, the worst living condition. However, as young kids, seeing the way our parents toiled motivated us and we challenged ourselves to become successful in life.

“Uptill today, we have some of the brightest kids from the ghetto. Back then our parents raised us to walk the straight and the narrow. I could remember that my mother was often drumming it in my ears to make sure I become somebody important in life and she pointed me in the direction of entrepreneurship as the means to that end.”

According to him: “Life wasn’t easy, but I did not give up. After my education at Lagos State Polytechnic, I worked with Business Contracting Limited, BCL, a construction company, and knowing where I was coming from, I did not waste money on frivolities. I saved every penny I earned as wages.”

If anything, his background, Swag Omoluabi claimed, gave him the fighting spirit to keep pushing the boundaries. “I learned not to give up, no matter the condition,” he stated.

To youths looking forward to a better future, Swag Omoluabi assured them that it is achievable. “If you are from a poor home, your determination should be twice as that of someone from a comfortable or rich home.”

Poverty is no excuse to indulge in crime, he advised, saying: “Myself and a host of other people have broken the yoke of poverty to become self-made. We are proof that it is possible to rise from humble background to self-sufficiency.”