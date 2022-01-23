All set for the knockout stage of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon beginning from Sunday(Today), with some of the big names in the continent still in the running for the ultimate prize.

There have also been a few shocks already, with heavyweights Ghana and holders Algeria being sent packing from the competition, while a few of the relatively smaller teams like Comoros are still in contention.

The group stage of the African biggest football showpiece was marred with confusion, controversies, and goal drought. Though African football is not new to controversy, the image of the continental tournament has been badly dented at the ongoing AFCON 2021.

The bizarre event that characterised Mali Vs Tunisia opening match is still very much fresh in football enthusiasts across the globe. The incident in which the centre referee from Zambia ended and restarted the match completely overshadowed Mali’s 1-0 win over the North African country.

In the match between Mali and Tunisia, Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe, who had gave a penalty at either end and sent off a Malian player, and with no consideration for stoppages and other incidentals, blew the final whistle with 13 seconds of the 90 minutes remaining, not considering the several minutes of stoppage time that should have followed.

The 42-year-old Zambian, who is one of Africa’s foremost referees and has handled several AFCON matches before including the 2017 final between Cameroon and Egypt in Gabon, signaled the end of the match with the clock showing 89 minutes and 47 seconds, leaving Tunisia furious as they chased the game against their 10-man opponents.

The refereeing controversy also meant kick-off in the game between Gambia and Mauritania in the same stadium was delayed by 45 minutes, and there was more embarrassment for the organisers as the wrong anthem was played three times for the Mauritanian team.

While the two incidents highlighted above are still fresh in memory of the football fans, another controversy erupted in Garoua where Egypt, who lost their first group match to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, were on the verge of losing two points in their second game against Guinea-Bissau at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua. The Egyptians won the match 1-0 in controversial fashion after a late equaliser from Guinea-Bissau was chalked off by a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

There are 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight VAR officials from 36 African countries involved in the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

Goal Drought

The 33rd edition of the African football showpiece has also earned itself the inevitable connotation of suffering from a ‘Goal Drought’. The tournament, which began with a brace by Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar, seemed to promise an unstinting serving of multiple goal-scoring results but the subsequent games that followed the opener between Cameroon and Burkina Faso did not live up to that billing in the first round of matches.

The head-scratching circumstance left many football fans on the continent, and beyond asking where the goals have gone.

The excitement of the round leather game is not entirely dependent on goals but as every ardent football fan will admit, there is no shortage of excitement and rush of adrenaline when goals are involved. Not just one, but multiple goals that leave supporters at the edge of their seats, biting their fingers, mimicking striking opportunities with air kicks and holding their hands to their heads at missed chances or letting go of all inhibitions in celebrating goals scored. Goals definitely spice the game.

While a total of 27 goals were recorded and celebrated in the first round of 12 matches when Egypt hosted an expanded format of AFCON that increased the number of participating teams from 16 to the current 24 in 2019, stingily 12 balls were picked from the net in Cameroon tournament after first 12 round of matches with nine of the games ending 1-0.

Goals were extremely scarce with just 12 in 12 matches, forcing fans and pundits alike to demand more balls in the net.

A total of 64 goals in 36 matches played in the group stage of Cameroon’s AFCON, average two goals per match with Cameroonian captain Vincent Aboubakar leading the goal chart with five goals after three rounds of matches.

VAR

The technology has been applied accordingly from the very first match as reflected in the pair of penalties that Aboubakar netted against Burkina Faso. Both times, the referee consulted with the VAR team and, arguably, made the right call. Apart from the penalty calls, other refereeing decisions were as correct as the technology allowed.

To a considerable extent, VAR use in the continental competition has been sans some of the egregious calls that have characterised its application in Europe, especially in the English Premier League that have played to the tribal sentiments of fans to claim bias against their clubs to the point of calling for the scrapping of VAR.

At AFCON, common sense application of VAR, as applied in the Ivory Coast versus Equatorial Guinea tie, where when a blatant, inadvertent handball in the box was overruled likely due to no imminent danger or advantage created, has helped to advance the benefits of the technology.