Following abysmal performance of Lobi Stars FC in the ongoing football season, the board and management of the Club has placed the Technical Adviser Kabiru Dogo and his crew members on half salaries.

The statement signed by the media officer of the club, Uja Emmanuel, and made available to the media, stated that the same mention will apply to players if they fail to improve in the two matches ahead.

This followed poor performances in both the Nigeria Football Professional League NPPL and Aiteo cup which culminated in their ouster from the tournament.

The Vice chairman of the Club, Tama Aondofa, who addressed the players and officials of the club in Makurdi , expressed concern over the poor away result posted by the team and their recent ouster from the Aiteo cup.

He also observed that there is a lack of commitment to work by the technical crew and players, and urged them to sit up henceforth.

“Beginning with the match against Katsina united, if there is no improvement the management will also place the players on half salaries ”

