Uncertainty yesterday enveloped the All Progressive Congress (APC) as spirants scrambling for various party positions were disappointed at the party secretariat in Abuja where they sent their aides to check if forms were available for sale as earlier advertised in the recently released timetable for events leading to the party’s national convention.

Failure to commence sale of forms to aspirants, LEADERSHIP learnt, was in confirmation of it report yesterday that the controversy over zoning and whether the party will adopt consensus arrangement in electing new party executives at its national convention would halt the sale of forms which was supposed to start today.

It was gathered that the inability of the party’s leadership to arrive at a concensus arrangement ahead of the February 26 convention has left leaders of the party, including governors running from pillar to post settle the matter once and for all.

The party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), at the end of its 19th regular meeting last month, had slated yesterday February 14 for the sale of forms for party positions as well as 19th of this month for its submission.

A meeting of the progressive governors which was expected to hold yesterday to take a final stand before communicating President Muhammadu Buhari about their decision on the issue did not hold.

The schedule of events to party’s convention outlined the commencement of the sale of forms for party offices yesterday, but a reliable source within the party hinted this paper that the disagreement over zoning and consensus has led to a stalemate.

At the party’s secretariat, it was observed yesterday that some of the aspirants made calls to officials of the secretariat and event sent aides to confirm whether the process had kicked off as scheduled.

A reliable source at the APC secretariat told our correspondent until yesterday, the forms for party positions were yet to be printed, adding that certain knotty issues pertaining to zoning and consensus may have been responsible for the hitches.

The source who did not want his name in print said, “Is it not when you have settle issues that you will begin to talk about selling form? As it is, they have not even printed the forms, talkless of selling same.

“Again, the leadership is yet to arrive at an amount of money to sell forms for each position in the NWC and how they are going to make the payment. We are all at a loss. Nobody but the caretaker committee members can tell you the position of things. All we know is that the National Convention must hold as scheduled.”

Another source who pleased anonymity hinted: “The caretaker committee, in concert with the governors and other stakeholders, are meeting and high-level negotiations are ongoing to come up with a unity list or a consensus arrangement, I can tell you, will be fine-tuned before the closing date for submission of forms.”

HlBut some chairmanship aspirants have decried being kept in the dark over the delay in commencement of sale of forms and other modalities for the convention.

One of the chairmanship aspirants, Mohammed Saidu Estu, lamented the failure of the party leadership to notify aspirants on plans ahead of the convention.

He told LEADERSHIP that the party leadership has refused to keep tabbwith aspirants on plans ahead of the convention, including revealing the cost of the chairmanship forms and other modalities necessary for the process.

He said, “We have been kept in the dark over this matter. We have not been told how much the forms will cost. There is no indication of the modalities, no idea of the zoning arrangement nor whether we are looking at a consensus arrangement. We have just been left in the dark.

“We need to know what is happening so that we can plan how to mobilise our supporters and attend to other pressing issues.”

Also speaking with LEADERSHIP yesterday, another chairmanship aspirant, Sunny Moniedafe, also decried the lack of information over events ahead of the convention.

Moniedafe who said he has been campaigning for the last 20 months urged the party leadership to hasten up and give clear indication about some of the thorny issues that have delayed the sale of forms.

“I just hope that they sort these issues out on time,” he said, noting however that “it is not late for the party to sort the issues out ahead of the convention.

“It is not too late. Twenty four hours is a long time in politics s they can call all of us into a room and we all agree on the way forward,” he added.