BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Pope Francis in Rome has appointed Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah as member of the Dicastery for the promotion of human Integral development, Vatican City.

By this appointed, Bishop Kukah will join other members of the Dicastery drawn from different regions of the world to advise and promote the holy Father’s concerns on issues of justice and peace, human rights, torture, human trafficking, care of creation and other issues related to the promotion of human dignity and development.

The appointment which is for an initial period of 5 years, was contained in a letter addressed to Bishop Kukah dated 11th December, 2020, and signed by His Eminence, Peter Cardinal Turkson, the Prefect of the Dicastery.

The letter as sent to LEADERSHIP by Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, the Director, Social Communications Catholic Diocese of Sokoto noted that, the appointment adds to Bishop Kukah’s string of national and international engagements within the universal Church.

The statement as signed by His Eminence, Peter Cardinal Turkson, the Prefect of the Dicastery tagged , Pipe Francis Appoints Bishop Kukah Member of the Dicastery on Integral Human Development, Vatican City read thus.

Giving insight into the Dicastery, Peter Cardinal Turkson said it is for the promotion of Integral Human Development that was created on January 1, 2017, when four Dicasteries, namely, the Pontifical Councils for Justice and Peace, Cor Unum, Pastoral Care of Immigrants and Itinerant People and Health Care of Workers were all merged by the Holy Father.

Continuing, he said, “This appointment adds to Bishop Kukah’s string of national and international engagements within the universal Church. He was first appointed a Consultor and later a Member of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Vatican City and served under three Popes.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah is currently the Chairman, Dialogue Committees of both the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA) and the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Bishop Kukah was also a member of the official Delegation of the Holy See that met with the Emir of Qatar when that country opened diplomatic relations with the Holy See in 2002.

“In 2016, he was nominated by the Vatican to represent Africa on the Advisory Board of the Vienna based, King Abdulazeez International Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue, KAIICID*.

“KAIICID is the fruit of the collaboration between the governments of Saudi Arabia, Austria and the Holy See for the promotion of worldwide Dialogue between world religions. Bishop Kukah comes to the Dicastery on the Promotion of Integral Development with a lot of experience in the areas of human rights, justice and reconciliation”.