Pope Francis has urged for vaccines fairness in his Christmas message even as called the pandemic a “complex crisis” which has tested social relationships and increased tendencies of withdrawal.

“Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tired,” Pope Francis said in his traditional Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World) message at the Vatican.

“There is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together,” the leader of the Catholic Church told the crowds gathered at St. Peter’s Square.

Speaking from the balcony overlooking the square, Francis urged people to work together to tackle the pandemic:

God-with-us, grant health to the infirm and inspire all men and women of good will to seek the best ways possible to overcome the current health crisis and its effects. Open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care – and vaccines in particular – are provided to those peoples who need them most. Repay those who generously devote themselves to caring for family members, the sick and the most vulnerable in our midst.

