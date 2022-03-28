The head of the Catholic Church has condemned the “cruel and senseless” war in Ukraine, where “barbarous” acts were “destroying the future”.

“More than a month has gone by since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, of the beginning of this cruel and senseless war,” Pope Francis said at the end of the Angelus prayer.

“War does not devastate the present only, but the future of a society as well,” he later said in a Tweet, pointing to the fact that one in two Ukrainian children have been displaced.

Meanwhile, French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is becoming a “second Aleppo,” in a reference to the Syrian commercial capital that in 2016 saw widespread Russian-backed destruction.

Speaking at the Doha Forum, he said the world is “at a tipping point” as the war continues to spiral and that Russia’s “siege warfare” against Ukrainian cities should induce “collective guilt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that a ceasefire remained the most pressing task so that parties can move onto thornier topics like Ukraine’s security guarantees and a possible neutral military status.

Relatedly, Ukraine’s commissioner for human rights Lyudmyla Denisova has accused Russian troops of having forcefully deported more than 19,600 civilians, including 3,300 children, from the disputed Donetsk and Luhansk regions, citing figures by Russia’s National Centre for Defence Management.

“The scale of the forced relocation is comparable only to Hitler’s deportation [during] World War II,” Denisova said on Telegram.

The commissioner added that Russia’s minister of defence had also reported relocating 90,000 people from the region of Kherson. Moscow has claimed the relocation is voluntary.

ADVERTISEMENT