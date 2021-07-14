Pope Francis was discharged from Gemelli University Hospital in Rome on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing surgery for colon diverticulitis.

In response to questions from journalists, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said the pontiff was discharged shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET).

Bruni added that before returning to the Vatican, the Pope went to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major where — in front of the icon of the Virgin Mary Salus Populi Romani — he expressed his gratitude for the success of his surgery and offered a prayer for all the sick, especially those he had met during his stay in hospital.

Shortly before midday, he returned to Casa Santa Marta.