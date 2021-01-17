Veronica Rudian, who is rated to be one of most influential young Italian pianists known for her popular selling album, “Hell’s Angels”, is set to visit Africa for the very first time.

Veronica’s manager who is also her biological father, Mr Mario Rudian, had reached out to Nigerian giant record label, Enorecords LLC, previously known as Enorecords SNC, a household name in Nigeria, known for their successful high CD, Vinyl sales units, platinum albums and rich artiste roaster, with the likes of Evi Edna Ogholi, King Wadada and Lucky Dube’s band, for a record deal.

Enorecords LLC boss, Kingsley Eno Osagie popularly known as Winning Jah (Nigeria King of Reggae), is now ready to welcome Veronica Rudian to the Enorecords LLC label by signing the legendary Veronica.

She will be touring with her new record company, Enorecords LLC, in April 2021, alongside Africa’s queen of reggae, ambassador of hope and peace, Evi Edna Ogholi, known for releasing seven platinum selling albums and her newly released EP “Peace and Love” which catapulted to success immediately after it was released in August 2020 .

Veronica Rudian has worked with the famous Bob Dylan’s multi-instrumentalist, Donnie Herron. She has performed at important music festivals and hosted at the Saremo music festival as a special guest musician.

In 2009, she was honoured as the official brand Ambassador to UNICEF, adding to her previous chains of notable recognitions from governments and music academies around the world. She will be releasing her third album titled, “Dreams and Nightmare” under her new record label, Enorecords LLC.

Enorecords LLC will be performing for the Gambian president, Adama Barrow, in Gambia while they will also perform in Ghana in collaboration with African reggae music legend, Blakk Rasta and others. Veronica Rudian was born in Bordighera on July 15, 1990 .