By Our Correspondent

Nigeria is never in short supply of talents. One of the few entertainers making waves in the entertainment industry is Pride Evy whose genuine real name are Suleman Alimat Sadia. The Internet sensation has packed away another brand influencer deal with a popular Gift Cards and Bitcoin exchanging firm which has a more extensive activity both locally and worldwide.

Pride Evy took to her Instagram page to declare her most up to date accomplishment to her fans and supporters. The 21-year-old business person expressed that everybody has the right to exchange their business online with certainty and with a confided in firm like Aj Global Venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pride Evy in her words, “I buckled down for all the support deals i have and am chip away at getting more”.

The 21-year old online media personality Suleman Alimat Sadia, also known as Pride Evy picked up broad acknowledgment following a viral video of her swaying her tail in twerk-like style to Joeboy’s hit tune “Nobody”, carrying the vibe into the lounge rooms of thousands of supporters who have their twerks on. It just bodes well that she has become the most recent online media influencer with a huge horde of allies to show for it.

Pride Evy, who is expertly known for making special dance recordings for music artists, She has been grinding away for quite a long time, and she has pick up part of adherents over the years