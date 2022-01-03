Popular recording artiste and entertainer, Slim Joe Omo Alajo (Joshua Olonitan) is dead.

Recall that the singer was down with kidney ailment and needed N15million for surgery.

The entertainer, who ruled the airwaves with ‘O ti Yanyan’ and many other hit songs and collaborations, was diagnosed with the kidney failure and had been on dialysis for some time.

The versatile entertainer, who hails from Odo-Ayedun in Ikole local government rea of Ekiti State, had called for the kind support of Nigerians to raise the required amount to stay alive.

The singer, however, died on Sunday.

His colleague, Raymond Gbaji, confirmed his death on Sunday on his verified Facebook page.

Popular Singer, Slim Joe, Is Dead

By Samuel Abulude, Lagos

