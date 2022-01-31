Popular skitmaker, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi a.k.a Isbae U, has responded to allegations he demanded sex from ladies before featuring them in his skits.

The social media was awash with stories of Isbae U’s alleged escapades after screenshots of allegations against the skitmaker from ladies, were published by Gistlover on Instagram.

But reacting on Monday on his Instagram page, Isbae U wrote: “I have learnt, I am learning, and I will do better, nevertheless, I say Alhamdulilah”

Sharing series of videos, he further wrote: “I am here because of those that love me that I’ve let down, I have seen, and I have received every stone thrown at me. I am human, so are you. I’m not here to blame anyone for what’s happening but myself.

“I’ve been heartbroken, I’m weak. Immediately, after gistlover posted the whole stuff, I started getting unsent messages. I was like “what’s going on,” I thought people didn’t want to have anything to do with me.

“The next thing, she posted that a lady, that I spoilt her ex’s relationship and I was like what? I remember this girl clearly, she was a girl that leaves around my street on the mainland a very long time ago. I was new to all these, she came around. She had fun, we had sex.

“After all these, I pray and I hope that I go back to making more skits for people that think I’m funny and creative, and definitely to make everyone down, happy; to make those sad, joyous, and of course to make more money. I just want to make sikts please, and make contents.”

The skimaker also posted screenshots of conversations he had with the suspected blackmailer who leaked the video.

The suspected blackmailer had asked Isbae U for money which he sent.