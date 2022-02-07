How much does Porcelain Veneers Cost?

Porcelain veneers can be expensive, and the price very much seems to depend on where you live, and on which tooth you plan to place them. So, it’s not surprising that you would think very carefully about getting that sparkling white smile, and parting with your hard-earned cash. Like all major purchases, it pays to do a few comparisons, and perhaps even to shop around. So, what are your considerations?

One thing that you will need to decide is how many veneers you might need. The prices that porcelain veneers cost is often calculated individually.

In some states of the U.S., the individual price can vary from $900 to $2500 per tooth, for porcelain veneers, compared to $400 to $2,000 per tooth for composite resin veneers.

In the U.K., porcelain veneers cost between £500 to £1,000 per tooth, and composite veneers can cost from £150 to £400 per tooth, depending on the dental practice that you use. Not many insurance companies will cover the cost of veneers as they are considered to be “cosmetic dentistry”.

Within Europe, there are cheaper alternatives. Health tourism is now a big business there. In partnership with dental clinics in Turkey, some U.K. companies, for example, offer all-inclusive packages to Istanbul, where you can have your porcelain veneers fitted by expert dentists with some internationally accredited clinics. How much does porcelain veneers cost in Turkey visit dentakay

They include after care in these packages as well as accommodation, transport to and from the clinics, and a patient coordinator. How much does Porcelain Veneers Cost? Porcelain veneers cost £130 per tooth in Turkish clinics. Turkey’s economy benefits from cosmetic tourism where they have thousands of skilled dentists, and other surgeons who do other procedures too.

There are quite a few benefits that should be considered when you think about installing porcelain veneers. These advantages are seen by patients all over the world and are worth it when trying to enhance your teeth to achieve that perfect smile.

What to expect with your porcelain veneers?

Strength

Some of the strongest materials, such as lithium disilicate, are used to craft porcelain veneers. This provides stability and durability which is why veneers made from these materials can last up to 20 years. Due to the fact that veneers are expensive it pays to go in for the long haul before having them replaced.

Natural Appearance

Most people when they think about having work done to their teeth they get quite concerned if the color of their teeth changes in any way. In the past there were materials used for teeth replacement and to fix chipped teeth that were not the exact shade of the patient’s real teeth.

This is not the case with porcelain veneers. This process aims to provide you with a tooth shade and shape that mimics that of your real teeth. It seeks to correct imperfections and at the same time restore confidence in every smile.

Stain Resistant

The materials used to make porcelain veneers work like magic and can disable the absorption of stains on your teeth. It is also noted that the final glazing process at the end of the installation process could be the reason why veneers are also stained resistant.

Another option that you have, in addition to porcelain or composite veneers, is the cheaper brands known as non-prep veneers called Lumineers and Veneers. These are much thinner than conventional veneers, but not recommended for severely stained teeth. They could cost you $800 per tooth, or, in the U.K. about £600 per tooth.

The differences between Lumineers and traditional Porcelain veneers are:

Lumineers are 0.3mm thick

Traditional veneers are 0.5mm thick

Lumineers are “No-Prep” and go straight on to your tooth

Traditional veneers require shaving down of enamel and 2/3 sittings

Lumineers make it harder to clean your gum line

Traditional veneers require smoothing your tooth for a better fit

Veneers are used to correct several dental issues and are a very useful form of restorative dentistry. If you're reading this article and wondering if porcelain veneers might be right for you, and you probably are wondering if they are worth it considering the cost, here's what to consider.

Porcelain veneers are perfect for people with misaligned teeth

If you have chipped teeth

Suffering from spacy or teeth with gaps

The perfect fix for discolored teeth

If you are planning your next dental visit to inquire about porcelain veneers, please note that it is important that you also take the following into consideration.

As will be identified by your dentist, a specific percentage of your tooth’s enamel must be healthy.

Have realistic expectations

You will be required to pay special attention to your overall oral health practices and maintenance

You will be required to take a medical examination to ensure you qualify for porcelain veneers and to determine the possibilities

After an evaluation is made by your dental health practitioner, a well-informed decision can be made as to whether porcelain veneers are right for you and what other options are available based on the information received after the examination.

Considered as a futuristic approach to cosmetic dentistry, porcelain veneers sure have a way of replicating your natural teeth and offering an incredible smile. Some dental offices offer installment plan packages for those wanting to avoid expensive upfront costs.



After considering all the above, you may well be wondering whether you should consider buying veneers at all. Why should you? Essentially, they do improve a wide range of dental problems such as broken or jagged teeth, discoloration of teeth as stated previously, and your own dentist will do the best job that you need, whatever your choice of veneers is.

The porcelain veneers cost that you incur may well be worth it to you for the bright, clean, symmetrical smile that they will bring you.

