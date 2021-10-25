ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday teed-off the 2021 Port Harcourt Amateur Open Golf Championship organised by the Port Harcourt Club 1928.

Speaking during the event, which was held at the Golf Section of the Port Harcourt Club 1928, Amaechi, commended the club for organising the annual event, which has continued to attack golfers and dignitaries from across the country into Rivers State.

The minister, who was represented by the President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Engr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, said apart from increasing human life span, golfing creates an avenue to connect people and businesses.

He said: “Amateur Golf Open championship is something which the Port Harcourt Club Golf section does annually. This years own, looking at the array of participants, showcases that it gets better every year.

“They say golf is life, and being out here in this luscious green environment it’s something that adds a couple of more years to your life.

“So, it is an avenue of networking, to see the array of people here, dignitaries, golfers, people from all walks of life. I think, all-in-all, it also gives Rivers State a sense of belonging because people can come into town and go out of town all under sports.

“We expect to have a hitch-free tournament, and we wish them a hitch-free tournament, and we expect everybody to generally have fun, play safe and have good sports.”