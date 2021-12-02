The Port Harcourt Polo Club has appealed to the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS), to support its 2022 Golden Jubilee Tournament, scheduled to begin from January 9, 2022.

President of the Club, Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, who made the appeal during a visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday in Port Harcourt, said the appeal was aimed at ensuring a hitch-free tournament.

Dimkpa stated that the event was expected to attract a large number of visitors, tourists, sports enthusiasts and corporate entities into the state.

He noted that the tournament, apart from celebrating the 50th anniversary of the formation of the club, was open for sponsorship and partnership participation, and will provide an opportunity to showcase businesses and the peaceful nature of the state.

Dimkpa, who commended the Police, DSS and the Nigerian Army for their efforts in ensuring adequate security in the state, revealed that the tournament will boast the economic potentials of the state, hence the need to solicit security cooperation to have for a successful outing.

Responding, Rivers Police commissioner, Eboka Friday, thanked the Port Harcourt Club for the visit and promised adequate security co-operation before, during and after the tournament.