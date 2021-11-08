APM Terminals Apapa has invested over N50 million in employees’ development programmes.

Since the start of 2021, over 100 employees have benefited from over 18 different training programmes spread across various professional skills. More employee development programmes are planned for the remaining part of 2021 and 2022.

Terminal manager, Steen Knudsen, said continuous investment into employee development and upskilling is the key to success for APM Terminals Apapa.

“Our employees are one of our five company values. It is important that we continue to invest in developing and upskilling our organisation, to be ready for tomorrow’s challenges.

“In the past year, we have been investing heavily in improving our assets and facilities, and this journey continues. We have also begun an investment into training and development, as we need to have an organisation, which can truly deliver to the international standards of our stakeholders – customers, the Nigerian economy and community, employees and our shareholders.

The onus is on us all to make good use of the training for our development and continue to impact the business positively,” Knudsen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

APM Terminals Apapa employee development programmes cut across all levels of employees – from the top management to mid-level managers and to junior workers.

The majority of development programmes are focused on upskilling of employees in engineering and operations functions, as these represent the bulk of employees directly involved in the handling of heavy lifting operational equipment.

Crane Foreman, Victor Idoroyen Williams, who underwent a Konecranes TC5/TCE5 programme, described it as an eye opener.

He said: “We got to understand our new equipment better; they are eco-friendly with a lower fuel consumption and lesser fuel emissions.”

RTG Crane electrician, Lawal Ibrahim, reflects on the Siemens Industrial Automation and Hydraulics programme, adding that, “it was a deep and insightful course on the control system of our RTG cranes which uses Siemens software. We were introduced to recent developments in the software and exposed to other features that the future equipment would likely have.”