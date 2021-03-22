ADVERTISEMENT

BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has issued one month ultimatum to service providers and users in the regulated port sector for registration with the council or face delisting or shutdown.

The council gave this directive yesterday, during a sentisation programme for stakeholders targeted at Inland Dry Ports (IDP), seaport terminals and shipping companies, terminal operators at the council’s headquarters.

Regulated service providers in the port sector include; Nigerian Ports Authority, Seaport Terminal Operators; Shipping Companies and Agencies, Off-Dock Terminal Operators, Cargo Consolidators, Logistics Service Providers, Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents, Inland Container Depot Operators, Stevedoring Companies, and any other port service provider or user.

Executive secretary NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, who was represented by the NSC director, consumer affairs, Chief Cajetan Agu said, “The maiden edition of stakeholders’ sensitisation on the NSC registration took place on January 31st, 2019. We made a presentation to industry stakeholders on the need to register with NSC. We discussed the guidelines, requirements and cost.

“During that engagement, we realised the need to review downward the cost of registration to prevent an undue increment in the cost of port operations. Surprisingly, two years after, only very few regulated service providers have registered with Shippers’ Council.”

Chief Agu stated that NSC registration by port users and service providers is primarily in compliance with the Nigerian law which directs the council to make such registration.