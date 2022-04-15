The federal ministry of Transportation, yesterday, applauded the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM), for reducing vessel berthing time at the seaports from five hours to 90 minutes.

The NPPM was launched by vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in 2021 to improve Nigeria’s ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), while sanitising the port system. The Nigerian Shippers’ Council(NSC) has been appointed as the implementation lead agency.

Speaking at the flag-off of the Operation Free the Port Corridor, by the Port Standing Task Team, a committee under the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the permanent secretary, FMOT, Dr Madgalene Ajani, also said the time used in resolving importers complaints have reduced from 10 days to four hours.

According to her, the reduction in berthing and complaint time has helped in reduction in the ease of doing business, as well as efficiency in the seaport.

Dr Ajani, however, said to free the port corridor, it must be done holistically and with the support of other agencies.

“To free the port corridor, the key thing is that we have to do things holistically and that treatment is what we are trying to achieve. The aim of this holistic achievement is for us to achieve ease of doing business in Nigeria ports and the corridors.

“So, it takes all of us here to agree that we can do this and to be able to achieve this we need to have a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), that we need to follow. The SOP is not conscripting everybody to follow one person’s SOP, It puts into congnisance, the SOP of all operating agencies in the port and that is why we are talking about the NPPM. The NPPM will put everybody’s SOP into focus and we come together as a team to achieve results,” she stressed.

She also commended the presidential standing committee on what has been achieved in the last one year.

She said, the feat could not have happened by the activities of only just one person, but everyone “December 2020, we stormed Apapa and we could not even navigate. We came by water from Marina and even to drive out from Apapa Port to Tin-Can to see what is going on is very impressive. And after that we constituted a project development implementation team and everybody was working to see that goods for Christmas goes to the user and January, February 2021, the whole thing clamped down. And the question is will we ever be able to clear Apapa corridor and I can boldly that we are moving forward.

“I am recounting this so that we know that we have achieved something because there is tendency to say how much we have achieved but the issue is can we sustain this.

This problem is as long as 14 years. The key thing is that we have to do things holistically and that treatment is what we are trying to achieve. The aim of this holistic achievement is for us to achieve ease of doing business in Nigeria ports and the corridors.”

Speaking earlier, the executive secretary, NSC, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, said the task team was set-up for the purpose of removing illegal checkpoints and shanties along the Ports’ Corridors.

He, however, applauded the support and level of buy-in obtained from the stakeholders especially the public and private sectors. It just goes to demonstrate how all of us are eager to rid the Ports’ Corridors of the anomalies we witness daily.

“I am particularly excited because of the level of buy-in obtained from the stakeholders coming from both the public and private sectors. It just goes to demonstrate how all of us are eager to rid the Ports’ Corridors of the anomalies we witness daily.

“This exercise which is about to be flagged-off tagged “Operation Free the Ports’ Corridors” is fittingly named. Indeed, the Ports’ Corridors are not free; the traffic does not have free flow, the shanties are not freeing spaces for conducive business environment, and the unnecessary checkpoints obviously do not make for an atmosphere free of extortion and other forms of corrupt practices.”

“This exercise is going to be the third in the series of activities of the task team since its inception in March, 2021. The team began its monitoring and enforcement mandate at the Joint Boarding of vessels operations where they ensured adherence to the provisions of the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM).”

“Following the success of the first phase, the team moved to the Terminals in its second phase of activities to ensure a new culture of Joint Cargo Examination in compliance with the NPPM to foster global best practices. Today marks the implementation of the third phase as we embark on sanitizing the Ports’ Corridors.”