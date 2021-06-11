Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged banks operating in the country to put in place water-tight mechanism to regulate and monitor activities of Mobile Money/Point of Sale (PoS) operators.

Head of EFCC in Gombe zonal office, Babashani Sanda, stated this while receiving the controller of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the state, Alhaji Shehu Goringor and his team in Gombe.

According to Sanda, “I am quite pleased to have you here having noted the existing cordial relationship between EFCC and the CBN especially in the area of exchange of information and the need to further strengthen it for our mutual benefit and that of our country.

“This visit is timely as it gives me the opportunity to report to you an emerging trend involving Mobile Money Operators, which we commonly call POS, in abetting crimes especially cybercrimes where they are used to scam gullible Nigerians in connivance with internet fraudsters known as Yahoo Yahoo boys”.

Earlier, Goringor said they were at EFCC to consolidate the existing relationship between the two organisations and to equally solicit EFCC’s assistance in the areas of training and sensitisation.