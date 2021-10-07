BUKOLA IDOWU, OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos and MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

The value of transactions done by Nigerians via mobile money and point of sale (PoS) terminals between January and September this year increased by 89.7 per cent to N9.69 trillion as against N5.11 trillion recorded in the same period of 2020, indicating a rise in the adoption of electronic channels.

This is as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stressed the need for more regulations in the financial technology industry, which, it said, would be driving the digital revolution in the financial industry in the coming months.

Speaking at the 31st seminar for finance correspondents and business editors themed “Trends In Nigerian Payments System: Regulating The Fintech Digital Playing Field,” in Enugu State yesterday, the governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said there was need for an increased and intensive regulatory scrutiny in the financial technology sector.

Emefiele, who was represented by the deputy governor of the CBN, Mr. Edward Lamtek, stated the need for increased regulation is drawn from the fact that digital revolution will be a focus for financial institutions in the months ahead, thereby, making Fintechs a major driver of the industry.

Meanwhile, latest data released by the Nigerian Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) indicated that the use of mobile money inter-scheme channels soared as transaction volumes rose by 34.5 per cent to 118.69 million in 2021 from 88.24 million in 2020 while value of transaction increased by 167.25 per cent, to N5.07 trillion within the nine month period of 2021 compared to N1.89 trillion recorded in the same period of 2020.

Mobile money transactions rose to the highest level in September as total volume stood at 26.9 million compared to 26.63 million in August, while the value of transactions rose to N771.87 billion last month as against N719.42 billion recorded in the previous month.

Point of sale (PoS) terminals recorded a volume of 706.94 million between January and September 2021. This is a 60.35 per cent improvement over 440.86 million transactions done via the channel in 2020. Value of transactions consummated on the channel within the period under review also rose to N4.62 trillion compared to N3.21 trillion recorded in 2020.

Meanwhile, the value of POS transactions in the country for the month of August 2021 dropped to N504.88 billion compared to N554.67 billion that was recorded in July, while it rose marginally compared to N503.91 billion carried out in June 2021.

Value and volume of transactions via PoS terminals hit the highest level in September at 87.7 million and N556.36 billion respectively as the number of terminals deployed stood at 710,359 compared to 686,577 which it was in August.

The number of terminals deployed as of the month of August 2021, increased by four per cent to 686,577 from 660,402 recorded in the previous month, while it increased by 49.5 per cent year to date.

Volume in PoS transactions is being driven by the increased penetration of PoS agents who have set up shops in almost every part of the country.

With PoS agents making between N20,000 to N100,000 daily, LEADERSHIP findings show that it has become a source of employment for many undergraduates, school leavers and former bankers who had been laid off.

With a total of N4.06 trillion worth of POS transactions being carried out so far in the year, transactions on the PoS channel for 2021 could double what was recorded at the end of last year. Data by the NIBSS show that N1.41 trillion, N2.32 trillion, N3.2 trillion, and N4.73 trillion had been recorded in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively.

In terms of volume, 146.27 million, 285.89 million, 438.61 million, and 655.75 million transactions were carried out in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively, while a total of 619.28 million transactions have been recorded so far this year.

The apex bank is expected to officially launch the eNaira, the country’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the coming days, making it the first in Africa and one of the first globally to adopt digital currency.

The move is expected to expedite Nigeria’s financial industry digital revolution.

In his address, Emefiele noted that the post-Covid economy is predicted to be dominated by certain trends including a radically altered financial industry landscape as the accelerated shift towards digital financial services will attract more fintech investment and encourage competition to traditional financial institutions.

Investment by firms in Nigeria’s payment system rose to $500 million between 2015 and 2020, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has said.

He said the robust payment system has continued to evolve towards meeting the needs of households and businesses in Nigeria.

“The high level of confidence in our payment system, between 2015 and 2020, has attracted the investment of about $500m in firms run by Nigerian founders,” Emefiele said.

He maintained that the advent of digital financial services has created faster, more efficient and typically cheaper transactions compared to traditional financial services.

Many FinTechs have experienced a surge in demand as working practices and customer banking habits changed, according to reports.

Pointing to the estimated 62 per cent population of Nigerian youths, the CBN governor said Nigeria remains primed to be an active playground for digital transformation and cannot afford to ignore the Fintech challenge.

Studies show that 1 per cent of FinTechs have been critically affected by COVID-19 and 2 per cent severely affected. By comparison, around 17 per cent of other high-growth companies fall into these categories.

“As a country with one of the largest millennial population in the world – an estimated 62 per cent of the Nigerian population below 25 years of age – fast Smartphone growth driven by increasing affordability, increasing mobile penetration and fast transition to 5G technology,” Emefiele said.

