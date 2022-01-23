Osun State government has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the monthly Food Support Scheme initiated to cushion the effects of the national economic downturn on vulnerable citizens of the state.

The government disclosed that nothing would stop the initiative as it was committed to championing the welfare and general well-being of the people particularly the vulnerable segment of the populace, saying the positive feedback received from the beneficiaries have justified its noble intent.

It further disclosed that over 300,000 vulnerable households had benefited directly while many had also benefitted indirectly since the inauguration of the Scheme.

Addressing journalists shortly after the flag-off of the 10th edition of the scheme in Osogbo, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said his administration had impacted positively on the lives of beneficiaries of the scheme.

Oyetola who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said the responses from the beneficiaries had justified the noble intent of the government to run participatory and all inclusive governance where democratic dividends would be seen and equally felt by the citizens.

Governor Oyetola said the scheme had in the last ten months of its inauguration, contributed to the economy of the state and general welfare and well-being of the vulnerable citizens who are the direct beneficiaries.

Also, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Lekan Badmus, lauded the Governor for placing the scheme on his priority list.

Badmus disclosed that the market approach adopted to further strengthen the distribution of the foods had earned the government applause as beneficiaries were excited and prayed for its continuity.

