The Nigerian equities, yesterday returned back to positive position as market capitalisation gained N215 billion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 399.14 absolute points, representing a growth of 0.85 per cent to close at 47,329.80 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation size gained N215 billion to close at N25.504 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Dangote Cement, Oando, Flour Mills of Nigeria, University Press and Red Star Express.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited said: “in the final trading session of the week, we expect the positive sentiment to linger.”

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 23 stocks gained relative to 19 losers. Oando recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N5.17, per share. Academy Press followed with a gain 9.73 per cent to close at N1.24, while SCOA Nigeria rose by 9.62 per cent to close at N1.14, per share.

Lasaco Assurance went up by eight per cent to close at N1.08, while R. T. Briscoe appreciated by 7.69 per cent to close at 28 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Pharma Deko led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N1.98, per share. Champion Breweries followed with a decline of 8.70 per cent to close at N2.10, while Ikeja Hotel shed 6.99 per cent to close at N1.33, per share.

Unity Bank lost 3.77 per cent to close at 51 kobo, while Mutual Benefits Assurance shed 3.70 per cent to close at 26 kobo, per share.

However, the total volume traded decreased by 20.3 per cent to 346.703 million units, valued at N3.834 billion, and exchanged in 4,952 deals.

Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 55.940 million shares valued at N160.265 million. FBN Holdings (FBNH) followed with 27.952 million shares worth N318.016 million, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 21.295 million shares valued at N584.956 million.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) traded 20.440 million shares valued at N23.118 million, while Oando transacted 18.362 million shares worth N92.480 million.