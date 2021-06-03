As the world gradually matches towards the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, the management of BON Hotels, Nigeria’s leading stakeholder in the hospitality business, is expanding its business across the country in efforts to tackle unemployment in the country.

While 14 BON Hotels in Nigeria were fully operational throughout the critical period of the pandemic without downsizing its staff, the management disclosed that the Hotel is grossly determined to pursue real growth in the industry as it has continued to expand.

“There is an ongoing construction of about 20 new BON Hotels facilities across Nigeria, out of which, 18 will be fully operational before the end of the year 2021, in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Warri, Kano, Yola, Kaduna, Ibadan, Akure, Ekiti, Aba, Owerri, Umuahia, Oguta, Asaba, Awka, Enugu and Uyo.

“Also, with approximately 38 BON Hotels spread across Nigeria, this development will make magnificent positive impact on the economy of Nigeria and help to reduce unemployment,” it added.

As a focused, unique and dynamic brand, the management said BON is sticking professionally to the fundamentals of the hospitality industry which is all about growth, service delivery and innovations in tandem with international best practice and impressively with the right and progressive management team and courteous and dedicated members of staff.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 in 2019 no doubt affected all categories of business, tourism, social life, education, just to mention a few, but the most affected are hospitality, air transportation and tourism businesses, the management said, while commending the efforts, loyalty and commitment of its seasoned team members in the face of the pandemic who stood firm to the organisational policy thrust despite the overwhelming challenges of the time.

“These are men and women with astute business mindsets and outstanding prowess who, beyond all imaginations took the bull by the horn to ensure that BON Hotels survived the fearsome realities of COVID-19, maintained a resounding progressive growth, and most significantly the emergence of BON HOTELS as one of the topmost hospitality industries thriving unhindered in the country even as the pandemic ravages,” it said.