BY DUSTAN AGHEDO |

The host of the global annual gospel concert, The Experience, Pastor Paul Adefarasin has said the ravaging waves of the COVID-19 in different parts of the world has compelled churches to become savvy to technology as an important platform of propagating the gospel in an accelerated way.

The Senior Pastor of the House On The Rock stated this during the virtual press conference of The Experience 15 Global Edition that had in attendance some performing gospel artistes of the online concert including Travis Greene, Donnie McClurkin, the Planetshakers, Eben among other notable artistes.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Adefarasin, keying into technology in the church will help to speed the gospel in such an accelerated way to bring transformation, goodwill, and peace to all mankind especially in such testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “What we would see going forward is a hybrid where churches have the local expression where we all gather together in spite of social distancing, which I believe will one day go away. Though I can’t predict when it will go away but hopefully inside the next 24 months, and as such this expression gets captured and then transmitted around the world.

“We are certainly going to see much growth and a strong relatively permanent presence of the virtual expression because it offers us a wider reach, helps us to take the message beyond one continent to the outermost part of the earth, while also speaking privately to persons in their homes.’’