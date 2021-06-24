As economies across the world weigh recovery options and reset for a post-coronavirus pandemic era, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Ms Kristalina Georgieva, has reassured that the international community can help strengthen economies in Africa.

Advertisements





Georgieva gave the assurance at a high level knowledge event of the 2021 annual meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The virtual AfDB 2021 annual meetings, began on Wednesday with the theme: “Building Resilient Economies in Post Covid-19 Africa”.

She explained that the best way to deal with debt is for economies to grow, a not-so-easy task during the pandemic, when governments faced reduced revenues and increased spending on crisis measures.

The losses suffered by the global economy notwithstanding, she maintained that the crisis was an opportunity for transformative reforms to improve public services, strengthen governance and boost domestic revenue mobilisation.

“Think of how digitalisation can improve tax administration and revenue collection and the quality of public spending. With radical transparency, Africa can tap into new sources of finance, such as carbon offsets and there is room to encourage more private investment in social and physical infrastructure.”

Advertisements

Georgieva recalled that at the G7 summit, development financing institutions and multilateral partners said they would invest at least 80 billion dollars into the private sector in Africa over the next five years.

She said that the G20 Compact with Africa remained a key framework to enhance the business environment in the continent, and it was time to expand and strengthen the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also need to modernise international taxation, as we see growing support for a global minimum corporate tax, which can end the race to the bottom and reduce tax avoidance.

“We welcome international efforts on digital taxation. This will help ensure fairer distribution of tax revenues, which will help address Africa’s significant financing needs.”

Citing intervention efforts by the IMF, she said the fund was doing its part as it had swiftly ramped up financing for the continent, including by providing in one year 13 times its average annual lending to sub-Saharan Africa.

She said it had also received support to increase access limits, so it could scale up its zero-interest lending.