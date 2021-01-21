By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

In anticipation of the post-COVID-19 era, a Lagos-based Information Technology (IT) firm, Zeta-Web has launched Z-Force, a super-fast internet service designed for Nigerians working from home and other notable services for other market segments.

Speaking to the media on importance of the Z-Force to the current work place, the managing director of Zeta–Web Nigeria Limited, Chris Obasi, said, “Our Z-Force service is unique in its design as it came out at a point where users wanted internet services with both speed and data that they can use while working remotely, void of the frequent intermittencies and high-cost associated with such requests. As you would agree with me, the global pandemic brought with it, different challenges and an uncharted path that a lot of businesses where ill-prepared for; but we saw it as an opportunity to change the way we think and operate, and this meant that we had to look at a product that acts as a best-fit to the need of our clients as well as meet the current demand and market trend.

“Our unique selling point is one product that meets the unique need of every user, fast installation, high quality of service, fair pricing and excellent customer turnaround response time to mention a few. Z-Force is a hybrid product that serves both the SME market (Home office) and selective mass market – home users, online schooling, entertainment, etc.”

With a collection of world-class services and solutions, the company has repositioned itself as a one-stop centre for IT needs. In line with the global best practices, Zeta-Web Nigeria Limited has demonstrated a high level of commitment to customer support over the years which has brought accolades and recognition to them.

“Our unique selling point is that we listen to our customers before designing the desired product that meets their specific needs; as we know that the world is evolving and it is no more one product fits all,” he added.

Zeta-Web Nigeria Limited is also bringing to the fore, enhanced solutions around Virtualization and IT Security Solutions for enterprises as well as IT/Cyber Security trainings for IT administrators and regular users that utilise enterprise systems. Aside all these, they are positioning their Cloud infrastructure (both private and public) as well as digital transformation as the best-fit for the Nigerian market.

The company has been lauded as being innovative in their solutions offerings that has brought respite to the premium segment of the market.

The managing director pointed out Zeta-Web Nigeria Limited have designed enterprise solutions for businesses and large corporate organizations like banks, government establishments and large business conglomerates with the aim to fill the gap of quality ICT Service Integration and Services by designing, implementing, operating and managing high-end enterprise networks, data center technologies and applications for their customers’ specific needs.

He added their current product suites are being aligned to meet the new-normal and ensure their solutions help improve users’ IT environment, support their digital transformation journey, enhance their overall experience and processes and facilitate business growth; bringing customer satisfaction to a new height and giving clients respite, adding the company is poised to provide solutions that will meet every customer’s unique requirement.

He further commended the regulator, Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) on their strides in the ecosystem and put forward that tax waivers and tax incentives be considered, such as eliminate multiple taxation and include tax reduction on OEMs equipment manufacturing and importation to encourage investors.

On spectrum management, Obasi appealed to the regulator to make spectrum available at a fair price. He opined that “We need the government to create a sustainable and predictable spectrum allocation regime that makes useful frequency spectrum available at a fair price. They should also properly differentiate the market so that Telcos and ISPs do not overlap, by enacting laws that separate what markets can be serviced by each category of provider.

“Zeta-Web Limited is a company set up specifically to bridge the gap between quality solutions and services as well guaranteeing business success. Having started as an ISP about 7 years ago, today the company has diversified to other areas of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) such as Data Centre Services, Data Centre Virtualisation, Network Virtualisation, SDWAN, IT & Cybersecurity trainings, Broadband deployment, Business Solutions, Contact Centres and many more,” he added