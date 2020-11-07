The armed robbers ransacked everywhere in my hotel room in Edo taking away my phone, laptop, money, among other valuables. They threatened me to corporate with them, or they would kill me. I am still terrified at the moment and in deep pain over my gadgets which were carted away by the armed robbers.”

Mathew Igho (not real name) is one of the victims that were attacked by armed robbers in a hotel along Osadebe Avenue, less than 500 metres from the entrance gate of Edo Government House, Benin City, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, whose gadgets and money were carted away during the robbery attack.

Speaking further, Igho said the criminal gang numbering about six persons invaded the hotel with guns and machete. He said the robbers had a free day as they moved from room to room, tied their victims’ hands while carting away their belongings.

According to him: “They spent over one hour moving from one room to the other. They came in around 3 am immediately after the public light went off. They first pounced on the security man who was on his way to put on the generator.

They tied his hand and legs and then went to the reception where they took the accountant who was forced to lead them to each of the rooms.

“They were six in number and four of them carried guns while the others held machetes. They pointed a gun at the head of the hotel manager and ordered him to lead them. The robbers also went away with all the cooked food in the kitchen, carried all the drinks in the freezers leaving only water and soft drinks.

“They also tied all the occupants’ hands and legs, and had the luxury of drinking some of the alcohol in the hotel, packed all the foods and other items into an SUV van owned by a guest and then drove off.

“When we came out of hiding after the robbery, we noticed that the manager of the hotel was critically injured. He is at the moment receiving treatment in a private hospital. To my surprise, the hotel also shares a fence with the official residence of some officers in the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.”

He added that the activities of armed robbers across various areas in Benin City has assumed a new dimension, as they have shifted their targets to hotels, guest houses and business centres.

When LEADERSHIP Weekend contacted, the police public relations officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, assured that they would soon return to their duty post to halt crimes and criminality in the state, as they receive the report of crimes of all sort in Edo State.

According to him: “The Inspector General of Police visited us on Wednesday, and he has energised the officers, so also the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has equally energised us. So, very soon you will see a renewed action from the police to end all forms of crimes and criminality in the state.”

LEADERSHIP Weekend observed that even though the #EndSARS protesters have vacated the streets almost two weeks ago, Benin City, the Edo State capital and its resident are held in the claws of criminal elements terrorising the state.

Recall that before the #EndSARS protest, the state had enjoyed relative peace even amidst the recent governorship election in the state.

However, the post #EndSARS has led to an upsurge in crimes, as commercial activities and nightlife are being crippled by criminalities in the city.

The upsurge in crimes is not unrelated to the two-prison breaks that led to the unleashing of about 1,181 inmates into the society. Some of the inmates on the run include deadly cultists, armed robbers, murderers, kidnappers, rapists which prowl Edo state, the ‘heartbeat of the nation.

LEADERSHIP Weekend also gathered that the most dreaded and no-go areas in Benin include St, Saviour, Upper Sakponba, Muritala Muhammadu Way, Third Circular, Ramat Park, Ekenwa Road, Upper Mission Road, Okhoro, and Erediauwa street.

This is even as most residence no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. The situation was compounded as Police personnel, after the #EndSARS attack on their officers and the burning of stations in parts of the city, had abandoned the streets and their duty posts, giving the criminal elements field days to carry out their devilish and nefarious acts.

Shortly after the prison break, it was clear that residents of Edo State are in for a difficult time from criminals who latched on the cover of EndSARS agitators to dispossess innocent citizens of their valuables in broad daylight.

At the moment the reign of terror on innocent citizens has forced many businesses to now close as early as 5 pm on a daily basis.

A fortnight ago, one of the escaped prisoners from Oko Correctional Centre, went to his village on the same day and killed a middle-aged man in Ehor community of Uhunwonde local government area.

The deceased simply identified as Imade reportedly stood as a prosecution witness in the case that took him to the correctional centre. He was, however, rearrested by the police.

Another group of three escapees from the correctional centre in Benin also went to snatch a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). The three of them were said to have met at the Oko Correctional Centre. They were caught as they tried to make their way out of town.

Also, an escapee was said to have returned to his rented apartment, only to find out that the landlord has sold his properties without his consent. He was said to have beaten the landlord to a state of coma and poured fuel on him before he was withheld by neighbours who interceded on behalf of the landlord. He disappeared into thin air shortly after the attack.

A set of two escapees equally stole a Toyota Camry car. They were, however, arrested by the Okada Division of Edo State Police Command.

Meanwhile, two suspected robbers were, on Tuesday, apprehended near Okah Market, along Ighodefeyi Road, off Sokponba Road, where they were beaten with clubs and set ablaze by the youths believed to be from the area.

An eye witness, Tony Martins, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that “they came out early in the morning robbing women going to the market and other early risers going to their workplaces. There have been regular cases of robbery around Sokponba Road here because the three police stations along this road, namely St Saviour, Ugbegun, and Idogbo, have been burnt and destroyed. There is no single presence of police post or any other security agency here, causing palpable fear and tension in the state.”

Also, a suspected armed robber was almost mobbed when he went into the banking hall of a new generation bank along Sapele Road and took N400,000 acting up like a staff of the bank. He was sighted by a woman customer who raised the alarm.

When he was apprehended, two knives were recovered from him. He was rescued by the bank security and later taken to the Edo State Police Command.

A Point of Sale (PoS) operator was allegedly shot by gunmen when she resisted a group of robbers who wanted to forcefully take her money; a Toyota Camry car was reportedly snatched at gunpoint along Mission Road on Sunday, around 5 pm, while another car was snatched by Uwasota in Ugbowo the same day.

Many of the hoodlums are said to be from the Upper Sakponba axis. On Tuesday, a young man was also robbed near the popular Three House Junction. He is at the moment hospitalised due to injuries he sustained during the attack.

Two days after, three of his friends who were on their way to visit him were attacked by suspected armed robbers. One of them was robbed of his cash, ATM card and his phone. They were lucky to have escaped without injuries.

A resident in St Saviour area of the same axis, John Efosa, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that: “We are being robbed at will and oppressed by many of those criminals who ran away from prison, they are now terrorising us,” he said, adding that two of his friends have been victims. They were going home around 7 pm when some boys rounded them up, collected their phones and the money they had in their handbags.

He continued: “There was another attack, the victim Martha Efe and two of her friends were robbed by three boys around Aifuwa Street. She said the boys were wearing only shorts, and at gun point, collected their money and phones. We now live in fear. Once it is 6 pm, everybody runs into their houses.”

Police Expresses Readiness To Combat Criminals

On Monday, Governor Godwin Obaseki pleaded with the police to take up their duty posts again, just as he promised to rebuild the destroyed police stations, pay the medical bills of personnel injured and purchase more patrol vehicles for the force.

In a determined effort to restore sanity in the state, Edo State police authority had, last weekend, also read a riot act as it paraded 126 suspected criminals including 10 prisoners who escaped from the two prisons, and those who broke into government and private warehouses carting away food and other items they claimed were palliatives for COVID-19.

On his part, the commissioner for Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, said: “The #EndSARS protest that turned gory, #EndSARS protest that turned bloody, #EndSARS protest that turned lawless, was hijacked by hoodlums, criminal elements who embarked on the destruction of property, arson breaking and stealing, burglary, some got themselves engaged in total brigandage.

“It was very clear that criminal elements hijacked the #EndSARS peaceful protest. We have a number of police stations razed down, in some instances, arms and ammunition were carted away, public warehouses were vandalised and looted, and individuals were violently attacked for no just cause, unprovoked attacks on innocent citizens.

“We have the clear directive of the Inspector General of Police to put an end to all forms of violence and lawlessness; and we have the clear directive of the Inspector General of police to reclaim the public space and restore the confidence of the public in our ability and capacity to restore peace.

“I join the Inspector General to say here loud and clear that enough is enough, meaning we will mobilise all resources, all police operational assets, all police operational resources, both human and non- human, to ensure that we bring back peace to the land, where law-abiding citizens can go about their lawful businesses without fear of being attacked by hoodlums.

“We have commenced to look into the activities of the criminals. We have commenced action against the criminals, and we have some number of arrests. The government-owned medical warehouse was attacked and medical equipment in large quantities were looted. We have several suspects arrested from there.

“A private warehouse belonging to Dorrisday was also looted. I don’t see where a man will say he is hungry and will go and loot alcohol; this is sheer wickedness and looting for economic reasons. Some who burned down police formations were arrested and they are helping us in tracing other members of their gangs.

“It will interest you to note that some of these criminal elements who escaped from Benin and Oko prisons were re-arrested, and one of them, after haven escaped from Oko prison, went back to his village on that same day to kill the person who stood as the prosecution witness in his case that took him to prison.

“Another group of three had gone ahead to snatch a Lexus car. The three of them met in prison, and they became a gang, they were equally caught by the police. A set of two equally stole a Toyota Camry car. The two of them also met in prison, they were arrested around Okada. We have a total of 10 escapees.

“We have been able to make a distinction between protesters who are on lawful protest and common criminals who embarked on criminal activities.

“I want to assure the people of Edo State that the police have the capacity to provide security for them as they go about their lawful duties, and for that reason, we are dominating the public space, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their total safety.”

Meanwhile, some armed police personnel were sighted in a patrol vehicle around the city centre, in an apparent indication that they are gradually returning to their beats, as residents begin to heave a sigh of relief sighting police officers on patrol, after the #EndSARS protest.