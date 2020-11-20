By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

The Chief risk officer of Farm Crowdy, a leading player in the agricultural value chain in Nigeria, Mr. Akindele Phillips, has said that the volume of Post-harvest loss in Nigeria amounts to N3.42trillion annually.

To that end, Phillips said Farm Crowdy insurance unit aims to be the link between farmers and participants in the value chain to solve the intractable problems of Post-harvest Losses for underwriters and farmers by making it easy for them to purchase insurance to get some form of compensation on health and property right protection.

He noted that about 1.9 percent of adults in Nigeria have insurance adding that local farmers make up the majority of adults lacking any form of insurance and this is affecting food production in Nigeria and projecting breakdown in supply chains.

He said, farmers need digital platforms to easily register and obtain insurance packages. They aslo require products that are flexible and affordable.

He noted that insurance products would aim to provide farmers with life insurance, hospice and health property protection rights.

He espoused that farmers incur loss during harvest and this has caused more wastages and Post-harvest Losses while assuring that the FC Insurance Business unit would give privileges to farmers to tackle loss by issuing crop insurance scheme to damages on farmlands due to pest, adverse weather and fire oubreak.

Consequently, the group has launched Farm Crowdy 3.0 as part of it’s expansion to diversify Agribusiness to majorly leverage on agritech start-up to deliver value to farmers and participants in the value chain.

Farm Crowdy 3.0 comprises of six business units which the company is looking to focus on next year. The business units include FC Tech and Data, FC Structured Finance, FC Insurance, FC Marketing, FC Aggregation and FC Foods.

The revelation was made over the weekend during it’s 4th year anniversary celebration in Lagos to Launch it’s new business units.

Farm Crowdy made the call to join efforts to support state and federal government initiative program geared towards strengthening food security in the country.

Speaking at the 4th anniversary, Founder/CEO of Farm Crowdy Limited, Mr. Onyeka Akumah said, the decent margin of farmers in the country are struggling with food security and access to market, adding that 38 million small scale farmers are scattered across the country and they’re struggling to gain traction.

He said, in empowering farmers with technology, “We have worked with 3,000 small scale farmers in eight states, generated $1.9million in sponsorship and we have increased farmers income by 80 percent.

Akumah said, we are humble in our strides to empower farmers with technology and infrastructure financing by creating more avenue to get crops to the market to boost revenue streams.

The sector expert hinted that by 2050, the population of Nigeria is expected to grow at about 402 million population adding that food insecurity needs to be checked by focusing on the agricultural space to boost investment in the sector and create more opportunities for farmers.

He avowed that with the state of the arts technology, there would be exceeding expectations in the Agribusiness industry adding this would bolster the strength of food security in Nigeria.

He maintained that since 2016, Farm Crowdy has changed the lives of over 300,000 farmers and have impacted on the operating business environment by bringing innovation to the agricultural spaces.

Commenting on FC Structured Finance Business Unit, Oluwakotanmi Ojo said, the unit aims to help farmers access capital and loan facilities. He noted that about 28.5 percent of Nigerians population do not have financial relationship with the banks. They get high interest loans and production losses impact on helping farmers to access capital with affordable interest.

He said the major challenges and limitation of farmers are lack of info and financial exclusion because only 28.5 percent of Nigerians have relationship with the banks.

He further said the unit would focus on equipment financing, third party collaboration and finally making produce available to end users.

Also, Speaking on FC Aggregation, Business Lead, Obi Luya explained that this is a two-pronged problem as farmers can’t reach buyers directly and vice versa.

He said, this, coupled with poor storage and Transport facilities totalling N3.42 trillion loss annually due to post harvest losses.

He noted that farmers do not have access to buyers directly and buyers also have difficulty in accessing the hinter markets.

He added that to solve this problems, FC Aggregation Business unit is launching a project for outgrower scheme which aims to facilitate trade through a platform called Farm Crowdy Trader.