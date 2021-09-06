Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni has commended the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for initiating Spelling Competition to 41 junior secondary schools students as part of post insurgency recovery programmes.

The governor had in a statement issued by the director general press affairs and media Mamman Mohammed described the spelling competition by SEMA and IPI as a positive development.

Buni congratulated Asmau Idriss and Zakariyya Abdullahi for jointly emerging overall winners of the Spelling Bee competition in the state adding that “This development is in conformity with our strive to rejuvenate education in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to especially appreciate the organisers for complementing government efforts and making the event attractive, transparent and open to every student who is interested and with the zeal to participate” Buni said.

Buni assured that the government will continue to support every effort geared towards expanding the horizon of students, and adding value to educational development in the state.

“It is gratifying that students from 41 public and private schools have actively participated and performed creditably well in this event.

The governor said, although winners have emerged but there are no losers because participation in the maiden edition of the competition automatically makes all participants as winners.

“Similarly, the winners who are said to be from public schools in Fika and Yusufari local government areas, reflects and justifies the government’s investment in education and the success of the state of emergency launched on education by this administration,” the governor said.

Buni charged the organisers to liaise with the state ministry of education in subsequent competitions to support, expand and accommodate more students for the competition.

“I understand there are plans to organise essay writing competitions for our students, this is a welcome development and the government will continue to support such initiatives,” Governor Buni assured.