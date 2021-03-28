BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Nigerian capital market analysts expects the seesaw sentiment of investors to continue in the new week as some investors may begin to take profit from the recently appreciated stocks.

At the end of the second Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year which was concluded on March 23, 2021, the Committee held all parameters constant. Six of the nine members in attendance voted to maintain Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent with the asymmetric corridor of +100bps/-700bps, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 per cent and Liquidity Ratio (LR) at 30.0 per cent.

Analysts at Cordros Capital Limited said: “with the MPC meeting now out of the way, we expect investors’ attention to be focused on the bond auction results as they keep an eye on the movement of yields in the FI market.”

“As the full year, 2020 earnings season gradually fades away, we expect investors’ sentiment to be influenced by developments in the macroeconomic landscape and corporate actions. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings,” they said.

On its part, Afrinvest Limited anticipated profit taking activities in the market in this week.

However, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited stated that, “this week, we expect the domestic equities market to trade sideways as investors stay on the side lines in anticipation of more companies’ financial results releases. Hence, we expect investors to use the opportunity to hunt for companies with good performance.”

Meanwhile, transactions on the Nigerian stock market grew by 2.17 per cent last week after seven weeks of decline. The growth was largely impacted by positive sentiment in many bellwether stocks.

Specifically, the benchmark index moved onto positive terrain amid positive company releases and good cash dividend payouts by bellwethers such as Dangote Cement, Stanbic IBTC Holdings and Lafarge Africa.

The All-Share Index advanced by 2.17 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at 39,216.20 points. Similarly, market capitalisation gained N436 billion W-o-W to close at N20.518 trillion.

Gains were broad-based as all the sector gauges closed in positive territory; the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indices rose by 0.21 per cent, 0.94 per cent, 1.41 per cent, 0.69 per cent and 2.94 per cent to 361.89 points, 199.30 points, 539.45 points, 267.14 points and 1,928.18 points respectively.

Market breadth for the week was positive as 48 equities appreciated in price, 18 equities depreciated in price, while 96 equities remained unchanged. Stanbic IBTC Holdings led the gainers table by 30 per cent to close at N52.00, per share. Julius Berger Nigeria followed with a gain of 20.88 per cent to close at N20.55, while Guinness Nigeria went up by 18.58 per cent to close to N30.00, per share.

On the other side, Livestock Feeds led the decliners table by 15.46 per cent to close at N1.75, per share. Champion Breweries followed with a loss of 13.11 per cent to close at N2.12 and Japaul Gold & Ventures declined by 12.24 per cent to close at 43 kobo, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.530 billion shares worth N21.311 billion in 20,016 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.342 billion shares valued at N19.272 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 20,173 deals.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume led the activity chart with 1.096 billion shares valued at N12.294 billion traded in 11,106 deals; contributing 71.67 per cent and 57.69 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 177.673 million shares worth N3.577 billion in 3,139 deals, while Conglomerates Industry pulled a turnover of 99.609 million shares worth N216.997 million in 856 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; Union Bank Nigeria (UBN), Guaranty Trust Bank and Dangote Sugar Refinery, measured by volume accounted for 687.616 million shares worth N9.496 billion in 3,022 deals, contributing 44.95 per cent and 44.56 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) platform, a total of 25,905 units valued at N208.954 million were traded last week in seven deals compared with a total of 435,459 units valued at N2.351 billion transacted previous week in 29 deals, while on the Bonds market, a total of 93,124 units valued at N97.453 million were traded last week in 47 deals compared with a total of 295,829 units valued at N304.859 million transacted previous week in 20 deals.

On market outlook, the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion noted that, “we expect the mixed trend to continue as more corporate earnings hit the market in the face of rising dividend and fixed income market yields, as well as a trigger from the outcome of f MPC meeting during this earnings season and month/quarter activities.”

He added that, the pullbacks offer bargain hunters and income investors another opportunity to reposition in high dividend yields and undervalued stocks, while more companies release their full-year numbers to support recovery.

According to Omordion, this is based on the fact that the rising fixed income yields may not be enough to scare all investors away from the equity market.

“Investors should target dividend-paying stocks and fundamentally sound companies with growth prospects in 2021, looking the way of mispriced equities. This is especially given the rising oil prices that have so far supported the economy and equity market, despite the seeming improvement in the fixed income yield which had remained at negative real rate of return due to the subsisting high inflation,” he pointed out.

He, however, said, the strong and faster recovery may continue, depending on market forces, going forward, as propelled by 2020 full numbers and expected 2021 first quarter (Q1) earnings reports, until the next MPC meeting in May.