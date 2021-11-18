The Nigerian Exchange Limited(NGX) has partnered with BUA Group, Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) and NG Clearing, to champion growth of the Nigerian capital market from the effect of the pandemic.

To achieve this, the above organisations is putting together the inaugural edition of the NGX Capital Markets conference with the theme; ‘the Future Ready Capital Market: Innovating for Nigeria’s Sustainable Recovery,’ which will take place on November 30, 2021 in Abuja.

The vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, with be in attendance; the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and a host of key stakeholders, industry players and top government officials will grace the event.

Speaking on the importance of the conference, the chief executive officer of NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola said: “the Nigerian capital market plays a critical role in developing the Nigerian economy and, in proxy, the African economy.

“The challenges the capital market encountered during the pandemic have created an opportunity to drive sustainable wealth creation and economic development through policies that foster innovation and digitalisation, addressing severe societal challenges.”

He said, NGX is strategically positioned to invite stakeholders in the capital market to form partnerships that will foster the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

The chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu said: “the initiative of Nigerian Exchange Limited to engage key stakeholders in the capital market is a commendable step to revitalising the economy and positioning it to attract greater global flows for sustainable economic recovery.”

According to Rabiu, “we at BUA Group applaud NGX for this great initiative and are pleased to partner in taking this giant stride to chart a path for the future of a resilient Nigerian economy.”

Also, MD/CEO of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri said; “I believe that yielding partnerships in the capital market will better strengthen the industry, create opportunities for more players and support innovation and digitalisation to better drive the Nigerian economy.”