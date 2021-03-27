Since we all go into marriage with the best conditions of our individual bodies, somehow, we never expect changes. We know they are going to come, we just never fully understand what to expect.

From added weight to body firmness, skin wrinkles and even menopause for ladies to added weight (tummy and neck), reduced strength, skin wrinkles, dental deterioration and eventually ceased sexual capability for men, these realities are true.

Most of us are in deliberate denial of the changes while the rest of us just don’t know. Change is coming and we are not going to like it very much.

Women get an early taste of this with childbirth. After the baby comes, the body never fully goes back to its old self. This can be in the form of added weight, evolved breasts, caesarean section scars or even vaginal stitches. These examples represent fairly regular cases which younger girls have managed not to expect. Many are deceived by the televised and manipulated cases of celebrities who never seem to have bloated faces or other conditions.

These changes will happen, the earlier it is embraced, the earlier it can be dealt with and forgotten about.

Of course it is going to affect things in your life, sexual intercourse will be different and the sudden existence of a baby that needs your attention will affect how much you are able to give to others.

If you do not begin to plan for these inevitable changes, how do you then know to address it when they do come?

So many couples never recover from the effects of childbirth, they resist the changes that should be embraced and grow apart in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

For men, it is slightly less complicated as the first change sneaks in quietly. Usually but unfortunately activated by comfort.

The “big man” syndrome of pot bellies and neck skin folds. They see it happen but it never really appears important until it can’t be reversed. The body needs to balance itself out so you find a corresponding increase in mass in other body parts and before you know it, breathing becomes a laboured issue.

This is when you begin to notice also that you are not as strong as you used to be which even makes it harder to consider the gym option.

Whether female or male, the body will go into irreversible changes and some functions even shut down for good (think menopause). This cannot be stopped. However, it can be managed with reduced effects.

It all starts and ends with self-education.

Read ‘healthy’, this is how to understand healthy practices such as feeding and body care. It is this knowledge that will in turn trigger a desire to do things healthy.

Only then can we begin to address incorporating inevitable changes into our social lives.

This means reduced alcohol, increased vegetables, reduced fatty foods, increased exercises, reduced toxic body chemicals (disguised as skin lightening creams and lotions) and an increased interest in all things health.

Understand what is coming

Prepare for it by acquiring information

Carry your partner along so they can also prepare their minds and even help you manage it

These changes will affect you both and your best chance against it is together as a team with a unified front.