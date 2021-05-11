By Tarkaa David |

Nigerian Army has insisted that it’s posting and deployment are based on competence and not ethnic or religious considerations.

The director, Army public relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, stated this when he reacted to an online report titled: “Nigerian Army shuns Southern officers, deploys Northern commanders to quell tension in South East.”

Yerima said the report was a figment of the imagination of the writer and should be disregarded.

He said the Nigerian Army is a national body and does not promote or post its personnel along ethnic or religious lines.

“To put the record straight, while it is true that the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Enugu, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja is from the South West, the Commander 34 Brigade Owerri, Brigadier General Raymond Utsaha, is from the North Central.

Major General Gold Chibuisi is of the South East extraction and is also the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Ibadan, which is the largest in number of states under command including four Brigades in Edo State.

“Equally, Brigadier General Farouk Mijinyawa, was never the Commander of 16 Brigade as misrepresented by the writer. It is therefore clear that the concocted story lacks everything in terms of credibility and exists only in the pigment of the author’s imagination.” he said

He said, “Postings in the Nigerian Army are routine exercises and are based on professional competences not as portrayed by the baseless publication. For the records, let be clear in everyone’s mind that the Nigerian Army does not train, deploy or operate along ethnic, religious, tribal or regional divides.”

The army spokesman said senior officers are posted to command units based on their capability and competence taking into consideration their posting history.

“Furthermore, officers are the most frequently posted personnel of the NA,” he said.

He called on the general public to disregard the article as it lacked common logic.