On Tuesday, May 3, the 9th United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, embarked on his first visit to Nigeria. Moved by sympathy for the victims of the lingering terrorism, the UN chief first visited a rehabilitation centre for victims of Boko Haram and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Guterres also expressed full- support for efforts to expand facilities to reintegrate surrendering Islamist insurgents in northeastern Nigeria, stressing that it was a key step to achieving peace in Nigeria.

Nigeria has been ravaged by Islamist group Boko Haram and allies Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) for more than a decade, which has killed nearly 100,000 people and displaced about 2.2 million people in the region.

The efforts to rehabilitate and reintegrate the fighters who have surrendered were initiated to encourage them to abandon the fight and embrace peace so that they can become more useful to the society.

Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum disclosed that at least 40,000 Boko Haram fighters and their families have turned themselves in to authorities since last year, since the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, was killed by the rival ISWAP forces, which appeared to have taken over territories held by Boko Haram.

Guterres said. “the governor has told me that you need to create new facilities to be able to have effective reintegration of these ex-terrorists, ex-combatants, and I promised that we would be fully supportive of that project,”

He said further that “the best thing we can do for peace is to reintegrate those who in the moment of despair became terrorists but now want to become citizens and to contribute to the well-being of their brothers and sisters.”

He said that from what he saw, a great hope lies ahead. “Despite all that they have seen and endured, the people I saw remain hopeful and committed to returning to their communities and resuming their lives.”

In Abuja, during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, the UN boss said the world body is mobilizing additional $351 million to assist Nigeria fight insurgency in the northeast and associated humanitarian crisis. This was part of the $1.1 billion for the humanitarian response plan for Nigeria.

After laying a wreath in honour of the victims of the terrorist attack at the UN House, Abuja on August 26, 2011, which killed 23 UN staff and civilians and injured 16 others, Guterres vowed that perpetrators of terrorism in Nigeria must be held to account, stressing that the UN is adopting a victim-centred approach to tackle the menace in the country.

He said “On that tragic day (August 26, 2011) an appalling terrorist attack on the UN House left 23 UN employees and civilians’ dead and 16 injured. Those staff members who lost their lives are heroes who proudly served Nigerians through the UN organizations.

“We encourage all Nigerians, who have endured similar violence in their own communities. In our victim-centered approach, perpetrators must be held accountable. We remain steadfast in our commitment for a peaceful Nigeria and for all people.”

Guterres also thanked the government of Nigeria for its support in repairing the UN House which has enabled the staff to return.

While it might be a noble idea to rehabilitate and reintegrate surrendering insurgents, experts have faulted some of these initiatives.

International Constitutional Law expert, Livingstone Wechie, said that whilst appreciating as well as appraising the positions taken by the UN Secretary General on insurgency in Nigeria, it is important to also probe into the merchants of insurgency within the corridors of power.

He said “until that is done and those liable are genuinely brought to justice, the idea of rehabilitation and reintegration will translate to a recycling instead of achieving a lasting result.

“No doubt that where there are large numbers of terrorism suspects it also risks overstretching the resources of criminal justice systems so outright prosecution may not be sustainable as the biggest threat are not the terrorists themselves but terrorism sponsors.

“Some Western states who major on arms trade through terrorism must be openly sanctioned because there appears to be a global cartel that is keeping the terrorists afloat holding hands with some political and security institutions through certain power brokers and forces within the system.

“Hence recognizing that an approach limited to security and punishment is inadequate to deal with these situations, comprehensive and tailored strategies for the prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration” (PRR) of terrorism suspects, including foreign terrorist fighters, and members of their families will only achieve the desired result if only the issue of political alliances with terrorists is dealt with.

“The United Nations must be bold as a repository of global intelligence to clamp down on sponsors and if this root is withered ostensibly, it will help arrest this monster that has drained our society.”

He said further the Nigerian government has often claimed they know the sponsors of terrorism but has not arrested any of them, which questions the credibility of the whole fight against terrorism.

Public intellectual Dr. Katch Ononuju also faulted that strategy, saying “the people you said you are rehabilitating are the ones providing the main Boko Haram with logistical support”.

Overall it was a successful visit by the UN boss, where he also had a succession of meetings with several groups, which included Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, members of the diplomatic corps, religious leaders, civil society organizations, women groups, people living with disabilities and others.