Potato Farmers Association of Nigeria (POFAN) yesterday launched a training handbook to guide its members on standard practices towards a successful value chain development.

The farmers believe that successful implementation of the value chain development initiative in Nigeria will help the country to achieve food security at ease as potatoes can thrive well in all parts of the country.

Speaking during the unveiling and presentation of logical framework as part of programmes to kick-start 2022 POFAN planned activities, its national president, Daniel Okafor said the handbook would help farmers to know the direction to follow to produce globally acceptable sweet potato and orange-fleshed sweet potato, in particular.

He said the book covered everything you need to know about sweet potato production and other value chain developmental aspect including gender issues in agriculture. “It is encompassing as it covers, health and economic benefits of orange-fleshed sweet potato and its recipes, sweet potato production and production management, harvesting and post-harvesting management, pests and diseases of sweet potato and its control, market and marketing, importance of Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAlC) to farmers, organic and dry season farming practices etc.

“I equally urge all the stakeholders in potato industry and agricultural sector in general to see the need to embrace potato value chain development as a lucrative venture worth investing in. This is because potato is not just food crop but some varieties like orange-fleshed sweet potato also serve as nutritional crop,” Okafor said.

