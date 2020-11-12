ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo Yola

The Social Investment and Empowerment (SIEP), committee of the European Union funded PROACT project has been inaugurated in Gombi local government area of Adamawa state.

The committee is expected to formulate a policy framework that, would ameliorate the suffering of poor and vulnerable of the local government .

The Committee, chaired by the council, Boss Dimas Shekiel, is to identify thematic areas of social protection and safety net intervention to be implemented by the SIEP Committee and the Local Governments.

Mohammed Jada, Livelihood Program Officer, said the two day oriented workshop is to adequately educate members on the SIEP inline with PROACT model in the area of food loan program, livestock program and Loans for Medium ans Small Scale enterprises .

Jada added that, the food loan program which started in 2018 is geared to cushion the effect of lean season on small holders farmers around June -September every year.

“Farmers abandoned their farms for other work to struggle for what to eat, hence the need to support them through grain banks revolving scheme.

Data for the commemcement of the project is expected to be generated after interface between members and consultant of the project.

The council Boss, pleadged to earmark 10% of the annual council’s budget for the implementation of the programs identified while setting a target of 100million to be fund raised.

Ustaz Ibrahim Musa, chairman Muslim council and his Christian counterpart, Rev. Yohanna Buduwura, warned against early selling of farm produce.

The committee comprising of philanthropists, Academia, Nutritionist, Legal practitioners, Youth leader, Gender expert, Development expert would coordinate the implementation of the Social Investment and Empowerment program for the next 4years.##