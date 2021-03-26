By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan |

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has disclosed that 3,400 poor and vulnerable women in Edo State have been empowered with N20,000 each during the flag off of the Federal Government Special Cash Grant in the State.

Speaking through her representative, the Director Humanitarian affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, the Minister said the grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

In a press statement by the Deputy Director Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya said the ministry enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standards that the money belongs to them and them alone and should be used for the purpose it was meant for.

According to her, “poverty reduction goals requires a combination of strategies, each targeting specific needs sectors among the population. This informed the decision by Mr. President to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for reducing poverty and enhancing Social Inclusion.”

The NSIP is adjudged the largest social programme in Africa with over $billion earmarked annually to cause positive changes in the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable in the society.

Speaking through the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryam Philip-Shaibu, the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, commended the initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration noting that the approach brings the government in direct contact with rural women, taking into cognizance their enormous challenges and the prevailing economic realities.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the Federal government for the grant given to the rural women in the State and applauded the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for it’s commitment to grassroot empowerment through such initiative and urged government at all levels to leverage on areas of comparative advantages in channeling intervention with a bid to reach the unreached amongst the citizens.

The Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues, Pastor Mrs. Dorcas Idehen, said that the Federal government ‘s initiative geared towards lifting the socio-economic status of rural women is highly recommendable.