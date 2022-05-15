A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr. Peter Obi, has attributed the current insecurity in Nigeria to poverty, saying if elected president, he would provide job opportunities for unemployed graduates as a means of tackling the problem.

He made the promise yesterday when he met Kebbi PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat in Birnin Kebbi.

He urged the delegates to collect money from whoever comes to seek their votes but, should elect a credible person as president of the country.

He lamented that in Nigeria today, people will wake up with bad news about insecurity caused by ISIS, Boko Haram, bandits and gunmen.

It goes to the extent that our farmers, businessmen and transporters cannot go out and do their jobs at their respective places due to activities of bandits, gunmen and Boko Haram members. This is as a result of poverty, it appears that over 100 million Nigerians are living in abject poverty, we produce graduates every year but no jobs to give them,” he added.

Acting chairman of the PDP in Kebbi State, Muhammed Lawali Wasagu who spoke on behalf of the state delegates assured the aspirant of their total support.