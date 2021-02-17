By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Sadiya Umar Farouq has announced that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development now has the database that could provide evidence for impact tracing for most social development projects in Nigeria.

Farouq said this during the Ministerial Dialogue on the National Social Register that FMHADMSD is mandated to socialize and create demand for the use of the NSR for social development initiatives across various levels of governments (Federal, State and Local Government Areas); and provide the needed database for Ministries, Departments and Agencies to mine for pro poor interventions, as well as provide the framework for the engagement of donors, implementing partners and non-governmental organizations working to deliver humanitarian and/or social protection programs.

“Social registries serve both a social policy role, as inclusion systems, and an operational role, as information systems. They provide a “gateway” for potential inclusion of intended populations into social programs while reducing private and public transactions costs by simplifying certain steps, such as identification and registration of people eligible for social assistance.”

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), under the current administration, prioritized social protection (SP) interventions as a key strategy towards reducing poverty and addressing the effects of socio-economic vulnerabilities with two key instruments: the National Social Protection Policy (NSPP) – which is currently under review; and, the joint FGN-IDA/World Bank National Social Safety-Nets Project (NASSP) – all initiated in 2016. The FGN further established the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in August of 2019, to institutionalize all its social investment programs.

According to her, the data points in the social register capture personal information, such as names, age, gender, location (whether rural or urban, names of community, ward, Local Government and State), geocoordinate, level of education, vocation, employment status, disability status, ID numbers, phone numbers and addresses.

“This type of information is essential to facilitate administration of benefits to eligible households, prevent fraud and allows contact tracing of households to process updates, resolve discrepancies or determine movement across socio-economic status. The information also allows tracking of coverage, data update, number and types of programmes served or benefited. We also have information on Community Profiles gathered through community asset assessment such as social amenities available, infrastructure, accessibility – roads, electricity, schools, hospitals/clinics, banking information, etc. These are all valuable information for deeper understanding of poverty dynamics in each community.

She called on all MDAs and partners, to utilise the database of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians to support any effort that will contributes to lifting people out of poverty.