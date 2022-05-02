Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF) has lamented the poor management of asthma in Nigeria and charged the federal government and other stakeholders to save the situation.

World Asthma Day (WAD) is commemorated on the first Tuesday of May every year to raise awareness of asthma around the world, while the theme for the 2022 World Asthma Day is “Closing the Gaps in Asthma Care”.

In a statement made available to the media in Enugu, the board chairman of Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), Dr. Chiwuike Uba, said there is critical gap for public, and health professional’s awareness, and understanding of asthma, “which are reflected in some of the policies currently in place in Nigeria.”

Uba, who lamented gas flaring in Nigeria, said that 97% of Nigeria’s population is not covered by any kind of health insurance, while out of pocket expenses account for 77% of total health spending in Nigeria, adding that, “due to increasing poverty and the lack of access and affordability of asthma medications in Nigeria, the level of asthma control in Nigeria is poor, resulting to high burden of asthma symptoms, limitation in activities and mortality”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Asthma is a long term, non-curable, non-communicable disease that affects people around the world and across all age groups, genders, and ethnicities. Currently, more than 15 million Nigerians with about 5-10% of children in any given community suffer from asthma.

This number is set to increase to over 100 million by 2025. Globally, asthma is one of the world’s most common long-term conditions and currently affects over 339 million people worldwide. As the 14th most important disorder in terms of global years lived with a disability, an additional 100 million people are expected to be affected by the disease by 2025”.

“Management strategies are designed to control the disease to prevent asthma attacks, also referred to as episodes or exacerbations and to reduce associated morbidity and mortality. Management strategies, therefore, require addressing gaps in asthma care and deployment of interventions to reduce avoidable pain and costs incurred in treating uncontrolled asthma.

“According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), existing gaps include unequal access to diagnosis and treatment (medicine), particularly between care for different socioeconomic, ethnic and age groups. In addition, gaps exist in communication and care between primary/secondary/tertiary care, education for people with asthma and health care providers, among others. Additionally, there is a critical gap for the general public (non-asthmatic) and the health professional’s awareness and understanding that asthma is a chronic (non-acute) disease.

ADVERTISEMENT